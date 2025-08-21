Development of cooperation with Germany in areas of mutual interest

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić spoke today with Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany Johann Saathoff about strengthening bilateral relations and intensifying political dialogue between the two countries.

