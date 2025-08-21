Governor Abbott Congratulates Brownsville As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, August 21 - August 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Brownsville on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Brownsville’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Brownsville and Visit Brownsville on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“We are honored to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation from Travel Texas,” said City of Brownsville Mayor John Cowen, Jr. “This recognition resonates with our commitment to creating warm and memorable experiences for those who choose to make Brownsville their vacation spot in South Texas. Visitors to our city can enjoy the launch of Starship rockets at SpaceX to our world-renowned Gladys Porter Zoo and unique Mexican cuisine. And Brownsville remains the gateway to South Padre Island — right on the Gulf.”

“Brownsville’s growing tourism industry is driven by strong collaboration between our local businesses, hospitality partners, and cultural institutions,” said Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez. “We are all united by a shared goal of creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. Our Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) plays a vital role in showcasing the rich diversity of attractions that define our city. I congratulate our CVB team for helping us achieve the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation."

“We are thrilled to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas certification, which recognizes Brownsville’s commitment to creating a welcoming, engaging, and accessible destination for all visitors,” said Brownsville CVB Assistant Director Malinalli Montesam. “This certification is a reflection of our city’s efforts to invest in tourism, elevate visitor experiences, and highlight the unique culture, nature, and history that make Brownsville a standout destination in Texas and the U.S.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.