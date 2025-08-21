Over $146 billion investment planned for Texas transportation

Aug. 21, 2025

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced a new 10-year transportation plan with a total projected investment of over $146 billion. The plan by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will invest in local roads and major congestion relief projects to meet the demands of Texas' growing population and a thriving economy.

“This more than $146 billion investment in our roadways will help Texas meet the critical needs of our growing state as more people and businesses move here for the freedom and opportunity they can’t find anywhere else,” said Governor Abbott. “We must strengthen our roadways and improve congestion and safety to keep our economy booming and keep Texans moving. By investing billions of dollars in our transportation network today, we will build the future of Texas for generations to come."

"It’s no question why so many businesses and families want to move to Texas, and this monumental investment will help us take care of everyone here while attracting more to come in the future,” said Acting Texas Transportation Chair Alvin New. “I want to thank Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature for this investment that will provide lasting benefits for all Texans, focusing on saving lives, connecting people, and providing congestion relief.”

“Built with our transportation partners and public feedback from across the state, the UTP will enhance safety, improve mobility, and support our growth over the next 10 years,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “Whether you live in a rural area or a big city, this plan benefits everyone as we continue to work to move people and goods safely and efficiently, fulfilling our mission of connecting you with Texas.”

The Texas Transportation Commission approved the 2026 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) Thursday. The UTP includes $101.6 billion for projects over the next 10 years to improve safety, connect communities and encourage a robust economy. This marks the third consecutive year the plan exceeds $100 billion. It also includes nearly $45 billion for development and routine maintenance.