HORROR MEMORABILIA GO UNDER THE HAMMER IN PROPSTORE AUCTION THIS SEPTEMBER

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of horror cinema are in for a fright! Propstore’s second biggest event of the year, the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, returns to Los Angeles this September, offering over 1,000 unique and original props, costumes, and collectibles from decades of film and television history.Among the highlights is a chilling collection of memorabilia from some of the most iconic and gruesome horror films and TV shows, now up for grabs.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:- One of the top highlights of the collection is a Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II (1987), directly from the personal collection of special effects legend Tom Sullivan. This iconic prop has a pre-sale estimate of $50,000 - $100,000.- From the grisly world of Saw III (2006), collectors can bid on an Animatronic Billy Puppet with Remote, constructed by Jigsaw himself. This haunting piece hails from the personal collection of the film’s director, Darren Lynn Bousman, and is estimated at $30,000 - $60,000.- Another chilling lot comes from Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) - Candyman’s (Tony Todd) bloodied costume, complete with an SFX prosthetic hook arm, the gruesome tool of his vengeance. This rare ensemble carries an estimate of $25,000 - $50,000.- Representing modern horror icons, the auction includes Freddy Krueger’s (Jackie Earle Haley) Razor-Claw Glove on Hand Display from the reimagining of the 80s classic A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), with an estimate of $20,000 - $40,000. Also up for grabs is a Ghostface Mask from Scream (2022), sure to entice fans of the iconic slasher franchise, with a pre-sale estimate of $8,000 - $16,000.The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:00 AM PDT / 6:00 PM BST each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 4, 2025; subsequent days will be online bidding only.Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.The full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/456 Top Horror lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- EVIL DEAD II (1987) - Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£37,313 - £74,626)- SAW III (2006) - Animatronic Billy Puppet with Remote est. $30,000 - $60,000 (£22,388 - £44,776)- CANDYMAN: FAREWELL TO THE FLESH (1995) - Candyman/Daniel Robitaille's (Tony Todd) Bloodied Costume est. $25,000 - $50,000 (£18,656 - £37,313)- KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE (1988) - Screen-Matched Slim Klown Mask est. $25,000 - $50,000 (£18,656 - £37,313)- A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (2010) - Freddy Krueger's (Jackie Earle Haley) Razor-Claw Glove on Hand Display est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£14,925 - £29,850)- GREMLINS 2: THE NEW BATCH (1990) - Cable-Controlled George Mogwai Puppet with Light-Up Display est. $10,000 - $20,000 (£7,462 - £14,925)- DOCTOR SLEEP (2019) - Danny Torrance's (Ewan McGregor) Lightweight Axe est. $8,000 - $16,000 (£5,970 - £11,940)- SCREAM (2022) - Ghostface Mask est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,730 - £7,462)- ASH VS EVIL DEAD (TV SERIES, 2015-2018) - Ash Williams' (Bruce Campbell) Chainsaw est. $6,000 - $12,000 (£4,477 - £8,955)- THE SHINING (1980) - Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) Howard Senft Statue est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,238 - £4,477)Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: “Propstore is proud to present an incredible selection of horror memorabilia. From beloved cult favourites to recent box office hits, these props and costumes showcase the creativity and craftsmanship that make the genre so enduring. This auction gives fans and collectors the chance to own pieces that have terrified and thrilled audiences for decades.”For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5yokp655jhea10b23rvfb/APqXcHO6JRFwkFUa6eIsbJM?rlkey=6c6lbpxp0v1k5inbo1k6zbtil&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

