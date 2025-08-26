WebRezPro Integrates Fortis Payment Solutions

WebRezPro Property Management System

New direct integration provides hoteliers across North America with a seamless, EMV-certified payment processing solution.

This integration marks a meaningful step in our commitment to simplifying and elevating payment experiences for hoteliers” — Greg Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Fortis

CALGARY, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro, a leading cloud-based property management system (PMS) for independent lodging operators, is pleased to announce its integration with Fortis, the embedded payments and commerce technology leader for the hospitality industry. This new integration empowers lodging operators across the U.S. and Canada to process guest payments securely and efficiently, directly within the WebRezPro platform.Fortis is known for delivering embedded payment solutions tailored to the unique needs of hospitality businesses. Its proprietary technology stack enables seamless commerce experiences that enhance guest satisfaction, streamline operations, and provide a strategic advantage for properties of all sizes.“This integration marks a meaningful step in our commitment to simplifying and elevating payment experiences for hoteliers,” said Greg Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Fortis. “By embedding Fortis into WebRezPro, we’re enabling properties to process payments with speed and flexibility. Our technology and approach help partners optimize operations and unlock new revenue opportunities.”The EMV-certified, PCI-compliant integration supports both card-present and card-not-present transactions, enabling properties to manage guest payments directly within the PMS. With multi-layered fraud protection and support for all payment types, this omnichannel solution future-proofs a property's payment capabilities while ensuring a smoother, more secure guest experience.“We’re thrilled to offer our clients a seamless, fully integrated payment processing solution through Fortis,” said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of World Web Technologies Inc., the company behind WebRezPro. “This partnership supports our mission to provide independent hoteliers with powerful tools that enhance both operations and guest service in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”WebRezPro clients interested in enabling the Fortis integration can contact their account executive for more information.About FortisFortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers and ERP systems, processing billions annually through its proprietary technology. The company’s mission is to forge holistic commerce experiences that seamlessly integrate within software workflows—transforming payment processing from cost center to strategic advantage. With expertise in software platforms, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible by strengthening the payments capabilities of software partners, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Fortis is redefining the $100 trillion B2B payments landscape. Learn more at www.fortispay.com About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

