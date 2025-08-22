Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton in Hungary Achieves Green Globe Certification

Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton

Green Globe is thrilled to announce that Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton in Hungary has been awarded its inaugural certification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe is thrilled to announce that Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton in Hungary has been awarded its inaugural certification. Located stretched along the coastline of the biggest lake in Central Europe, Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton is a 5-star, family-friendly resort themed on Around the World in Eighty Days by Jules Verne. The resort features themed interiors and Caribbean-Colonial exteriors, with accommodation options including family suites with separate children's rooms and views of the park or lake. It offers direct access to BalaLand Family Park, with indoor and outdoor pools and attractions for children. Adults can relax in the top-floor, lake-view spa.”We are very happy and proud to have received our first Green Globe certification,” said Aniko Ferenczy, General Manager at the resort. “At Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton, we believe that caring for the environment and our communities is a shared responsibility. Our commitment is to make a positive difference in the lives of those we interact with daily, and we aim to continually improve our environmental and social sustainability performance.”Reducing Greenhouse Gas EmissionsMövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton adheres to a robust sustainability management plan (SMP) that focuses on key operational initiatives to minimize its environmental impact. Four goals have been prioritized that focus on energy and water conservation, improved waste management goals and preserving biodiversity.The first goal highlights the fight against climate change and global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As a member of the Accor hotel chain, a goal has been set to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Accordingly, the hotel building was constructed with several energy-efficient and renewable energy systems including a geothermal heat pump to regulate cooling and heating, and solar panels installed to power hot water systems. The geothermal heat pump uses the Earth’s constant underground temperature to efficiently heat and cool buildings. In winter, it draws heat through pipes laid deep underground and in summer, it reverses the process to provide cooling. This eco-friendly system operates with minimal CO₂ emissions, reducing the property’s ecological footprint.Water Conservation StrategyThe resort realizes that water is a precious resource that needs to be conserved at every opportunity. As an Accor hotel, Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton’s target is to reduce its water consumption by 45% by 2030. To help achieve this goal, the resort has introduced a linen reuse program where 10 points are credited on Accor membership cards to guests who stay for more than one night and opt not to use daily cleaning services. Guests are also encouraged to refill their reusable drink bottles from onsite taps as potable water is of the highest quality and subject to strictly controlled hygiene and safety standards in Hungary.Preserving and Supporting BiodiversityLocated on the shores of Lake Balaton, the largest freshwater lake in Central Europe, the resort strives to showcase biodiversity and preserve the habitat through collaborations with responsible environmental protection agencies. In addition, one particular innovative initiative instigated by the resort’s Green Team - bird silhouettes - are not only aesthetically attractive but they also contribute toward saving local wildlife populations. Sleek bird silhouettes were designed that are attached on the exterior surfaces of the hotel’s large glass windows to deter birds from flying into them, a simple yet effective eco-solution.Reduce, Reuse, RecycleThe resort’s waste management strategy is based on the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Waste is segregated into categories such as paper/cardboard, plastic, tin cans/metal, food waste and difficult to recycle items such as batteries, light bulbs and electrical equipment.The key objectives are to:- Reduce overall waste generation- Divert waste from landfills through recycling and reuse- Lower waste disposal costs, and- Encourage staff, students, and guests to engage in eco-friendly waste minimization efforts.Green Team Initiatives for Greener TomorrowsThe Green Team at Mövenpick BalaLand Resort Lake Balaton create and coordinate a range of sustainability initiatives at the property. To reduce the use of fossil fuels, bicycle rentals are available for guests while an electric vehicle performs operational tasks as well as transportation and delivery services for visitors. Another environmentally friendly initiative has been the implementation of a Bioamp grease trap system to assist with sewer line blockages. Bioamp is a commercial bio-additive consisting of active, naturally occurring bacteria that maintains clear drain lines without the need for harsh chemicals. The Green Team is also overseeing the installation of thermal insulation in south-facing rooms. Installation is expected to be completed within a few months with one room already completed and being tested for overall warmth efficiency.Future sustainability projects are already in the planning stages including an onsite composting site that will reduce food waste and eliminate the need to transport green waste away from the property. Within a year the resort also hopes to establish a procurement policy with a focus on purchasing from local producers to stimulate regional economic development. Establishing networks with local suppliers who share the same sustainability ethos, to use delivery vehicles with low carbon emissions, is also a crucial factor. For the long term, plans extend to establishing a discovery trail along the shores of Lake Balaton to promote Hungarian attractions in the local area and the lake’s wildlife. To minimize the property’s energy usage, new renewable energy measures will be implemented with the installation of solar panels in the near future.ContactMelinda MinkóPersonal AssistantMovenpick BalaLand Resort Lake BalatonAddress: Móricz Zsigmond u 96Szántód 8622, HungaryEmail: melinda.minko@movenpick.comPhone: +36 30 206 12 44Web: movenpickbalaland.hu / movenpick.com

