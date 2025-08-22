GetHairMD Partners with Dr. Bradley Calobrace to Bring Non-Invasive Hair Restoration to Louisville

Dr. Calobrace

Plastic surgeon expands aesthetic expertise with personalized hair restoration solutions for Kentucky patients

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center announces a strategic partnership with GetHairMD to introduce hair restoration solutions to patients throughout Louisville, Kentucky.CaloAesthetics is led by Dr. M. Bradley Calobrace, an authority in aesthetic surgery who has educated plastic surgeons across six continents. Dr. Calobrace has been doing hair transplants for nearly 30 years, making him the longest running hair transplant surgeon in Louisville."After decades of helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals through surgery and nonsurgical treatments, I understand the profound impact hair loss can have on confidence and self-image," said Dr. Calobrace. "GetHairMD’s proven success rates and innovative solutions give our patients access to the most effective hair restoration treatments available."The GetHairMD program at CaloAesthetics offers a complete spectrum of non-invasive and non-surgical hair restoration options with no downtime required.The suite includes:• Clinical Hair Growth Laser - increases ATP production, stimulates cellular repair, and improves blood flow• HairMetrix Diagnostic Imaging - AI-powered analysis for precise treatment planning• Genomic Test - DNA analysis to identify genetic factors and optimize treatment protocols• Specialized Prescription Topicals - addressing unique biological factors and stimulate dormant follicles• Topical Delivery Device - enhances absorption using iontophoresis technology• Medical Grade Products - cleanse, moisturize, strengthen scalp and inhibit DHT• Nutritional Supplements - provide essential nutrients and antioxidant protection• LightSmart Cap - outdoor UV protection with cool comfort technology• Dual-Wave Energy Cap - stimulates dermal papilla health and blood circulationThis combination therapy approach addresses hair loss from multiple angles simultaneously, creating the optimal environment for stopping further loss, improving existing hair health, and stimulating new growth in areas where loss has already occurred. Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan based on a diagnostic evaluation and their specific hair loss patterns.As part of the GetHairMD network, CaloAesthetics gains exclusive territory rights. This business model allows the practice to focus entirely on patient outcomes and satisfaction.The affordable program structure makes advanced hair restoration accessible to a broader range of patients throughout Kentucky, with treatment plans designed to fit various budgets and lifestyle needs. Patients can expect the same level of personalized attention and care that has made CaloAesthetics a destination practice for aesthetic procedures.GetHairMD's clinically studied combination therapy approach achieves success rates exceeding 90%, with treatments that complement rather than compete with traditional hair transplant procedures. For patients who may eventually consider surgical hair restoration, the GetHairMD protocols can optimize scalp health and hair quality before and after transplant procedures."Dr. Calobrace's reputation as an international educator and innovator in aesthetic surgery makes him an ideal partner for expanding our hair restoration network," said Trace Herchman, President at GetHairMD. "His commitment to excellence and patient-centered care perfectly aligns with our mission to provide proven, effective solutions for hair loss. Patients in Louisville, Kentucky now have access to the most comprehensive hair restoration options available anywhere."Dr. Calobrace's extensive experience with nonsurgical cosmetic procedures through CaloSpa, recognized as one of the largest and most successful medical spas in the United States, provides the perfect foundation for incorporating advanced hair restoration treatments.About Dr. M. Bradley Calobrace and CaloAestheticsDr. M. Bradley Calobrace is an internationally recognized board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellowship Director of the CaloAesthetics Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship. He has been featured as a "Beauty Expert" in NewBeauty magazine for over a decade and serves on multiple professional committees including the Board of Directors of The Aesthetic Society.Dr. Calobrace has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, co-authored FDA clinical trials, and received prestigious awards including the ASAPS 2018 Scott Spears Award for Best Lecture on Breast Surgery. He travels internationally to educate plastic surgeons and has performed live surgery demonstrations at major conferences worldwide. In September 2024, Dr. Calobrace became the first plastic surgeon in the U.S. to place Motiva Breast Implants.CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center is a premier destination for plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments. The practice provides comprehensive surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic solutions with a focus on natural-looking results and exceptional patient care.For more information, please visit www.caloaesthetics.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 55 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.joingethairmd.com

