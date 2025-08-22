Neolith Announces the Promotion of Michele Ballarin to Chief Revenue Growth Officer

Neolith Logo Michele Ballarin, Chief Revenue Growth Officer of Neolith Group

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith , the global leader in sintered stone surfaces, is proud to announce the promotion of Michele Ballarin to the role of Chief Revenue Growth Officer (CRGO), effective immediately. In this newly appointed position, Ballarin will report directly to Walter Ceglia, Global CEO of Neolith Group.Ballarin joined Neolith in October 2022 and most recently served as Executive Vice President for West Coast US and LATAM Distribution. In that role, he successfully led the regional commercial strategy, built strong distribution networks, and spearheaded growth initiatives across two key markets.As Chief Revenue Growth Officer, Ballarin will be responsible for driving Neolith’s global revenue strategy and execution. He will lead cross-functional teams across sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue operations, with a mandate to align efforts and accelerate sustainable top-line growth across all channels and regions.“Michele has demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic foresight, and deep market insight since joining Neolith,” said Walter Ceglia, Global CEO of Neolith Group. “His promotion to CRGO is a reflection of his ability to deliver results, build and empower high-performing teams, and inspire growth throughout the organization. We are confident Michele will play a pivotal role in driving Neolith’s next phase of expansion.”Ballarin brings over two decades of experience in the building materials and industrial manufacturing sectors. Prior to joining Neolith, he held senior leadership roles at Florim, where he rose to Director of North and South America Markets, as well as key positions at Lapitec SpA, and Breton SpA.During his tenure as EVP, Ballarin was instrumental in managing commercial and marketing budgets, building a robust team of area managers and business developers, and overseeing distributor relationships with a focus on sustainable growth and operational efficiency.“Michele’s extensive background in international markets and his ability to align regional dynamics with global strategy make him the ideal choice for this position,” said James Amendola, CEO of Neolith North America. “We look forward to his continued leadership and vision as we expand our market presence and deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers.”Ballarin’s appointment marks a key milestone in Neolith’s commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in customer experience.About NeolithFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

