Neolith Expands Portfolio with Five New Models Combining Innovation, Design, and Top Performance

Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone surfaces, introduces five new models designed to elevate its already robust portfolio.

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Neolith Taj Mahal, Crème, Azure, and Mamba models, available in 12 mm thickness with a Silk finish, are specially designed for kitchen and bathroom countertops.• Neolith Lux, the brightest white in the entire Neolith collection, captures and reflects natural light to create a sense of space and sophistication and will soon be available in the US. Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone surfaces , introduces five new models designed to elevate its already robust portfolio. The launch includes four new options, ideal for both kitchens and bathrooms, offering high-value aesthetic and functional solutions: Neolith Taj Mahal, Neolith Crème, Neolith Azure, and Neolith Mamba. These new surfaces, available in 12 mm thickness and a Silk finish, seamlessly blend sophisticated aesthetics with top-tier technical performance.In addition, Neolith introduces Lux, elevating contemporary design with a polished white surface that exudes unmatched visual purity and sophistication. It has been created for those who understand architecture and interior design as true forms of art and is suitable for many applications, including kitchen and bath, as well as cladding, flooring, and more.Each new model brings a unique personality, reinforcing the distinctive character of every project.SINGULAR BEAUTY FOR EVERY SPACENeolith Taj Mahal captures the noble essence of the most exquisite quartzite. With its enveloping beige tones and fine ocher veins, this model radiates serenity and elegance, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a warm, balanced, and luminous atmosphere. Its smooth texture highlights the richness of the design, adding visual depth and enhancing its natural look.Neolith Crème celebrates the beauty of simplicity. Its uniform tone, inspired by the purest sandstones, conveys a timeless, organic, and understated aesthetic. The neutral base with earthy undertones helps create intimate, inviting spaces, while its even surface enhances the sense of harmony and sophistication.Neolith Azure stands out for its fresh, mineral elegance. Its light base with subtle bluish-gray undertones serves as a sophisticated canvas where golden veins and warm glimmers add dynamism and luminosity. The delicate digital texture running across its surface enhances the natural movement of the design, providing a refined and contemporary feel.Neolith Mamba evokes the mysterious elegance of Port Laurent marble, reinterpreted with a deep, clean, and nuanced dark background that delivers powerful visual impact. Its subdued tones create a sophisticated atmosphere with a bold personality, perfect for spaces seeking a distinctive statement. The surface, with its silky touch and subtle matte effect, reinforces its exclusive character, turning any countertop into a style declaration.VERSATILITY AND ELEGANCE FOR ANY STYLENeolith Lux combines aesthetics, functionality, and an unparalleled soft touch. This model, the brightest white in the entire Neolith collection, stands out for its uniform, pure tone achieved through an exquisite, polished finish, enhanced by the exceptional quality standards that define Neolith. It amplifies natural light, creates a sense of spaciousness, and brings serenity, cleanliness, and a contemporary feel to any environment.Lux’s versatility makes it adaptable to all types of projects and is easily paired with a wide range of tones and styles. Whether for minimalist, modern, or classic spaces, it is the perfect choice for those who value beauty in the simplicity of design. This surface will be available shortly in the US market.With these new surfaces, Neolith continues to expand its portfolio with solutions that combine innovation, style, and versatility, meeting the needs of interior designers and architects seeking unique materials to create exceptional spaces.Learn more about Neolith’s latest news and innovations at www.neolith.com ---About NeolithFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics is made of all-natural raw materials, providing innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

