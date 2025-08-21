Expansions Continue Across South for Retailer Hollywood Feed

Hollywood Feed recently opened its largest-ever location in Olive Branch, MS at 7363 Goodman Road Hollywood Feed's Colleyville, TX location recently completed a 40% expansion of its retail space at 5600 Colleyville Boulevard Hollywood Feed's Marietta, GA location at 3448 Sandy Plains Road recently completed a 50% expansion of its space Hollywood Feed recently completed the remodel and over 40% expansion of its 2011 Union Avenue location in Memphis, TN

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After recently unveiling new stores and expansions in markets such as Fort Worth, TX, Hot Springs, AR, Fayetteville, AR, Nashville, TN, Summerville, SC, and Mobile, AL, Hollywood Feed recently announced several store relocations and expansions, providing customers with greater access to services and enhanced product selection.Specifically, the healthy and holistic pet food and supply retailer released the following expansion and relocation news:Mississippi*Hollywood Feed recently opened its largest-ever location in Olive Branch, MS location at 7363 Goodman Road. The new location is significantly larger at over 250% increase in floor space over the old location and now includes a pet grooming area and dog wash bays in addition to ample retail space.*Hollywood Feed recently opened its new location at 2146 Jackson Avenue West in Oxford, MS. This store is a relocation of a previous Hollywood Feed store in Oxford. The new, expanded location is over 135% larger than the previous space and includes grooming and dog wash services in addition to greater retail space.Georgia*The Marietta, GA location at 3448 Sandy Plains Road has recently completed a 50% expansion of its space. Hollywood Feed has added new dog wash bays in addition to the enhanced retail space.*Hollywood Feed underwent an almost 70% square-foot expansion at its 600 Crane Creek Drive location in Augusta, GA. The newly expanded store features dog wash bays in addition to the improved and enlarged retail space.Tennessee*Hollywood Feed’s Nashville, TN location at 88 White Bridge Road has undergone a 40% increase in retail space in its recently completed expansion.*Hollywood Feed has undergone a remodel and over 40% expansion of its 2011 Union Avenue location in Memphis, TN, which includes the remodeling of dog washes and larger grooming space in the area that previously served as the Hollywood Feed bakery.Texas*The Hollywood Feed store located in Colleyville, TX recently underwent a 40% expansion of its retail space at the 5600 Colleyville Boulevard store. The expanded store features new dog wash bays in addition to redesigned retail space.*Hollywood Feed will soon complete its second expansion of its location at 6200 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth, TX, increasing the retail space by 50%. The expanded store will also include two self-service dog wash bays. The first expansion took place in 2019 when the store doubled its space.“Expansions are a critical investment as we continue to answer customer demand for greater access to our products and services,” says Shawn McGhee, Hollywood Feed President. “For us, it’s all about happy, healthy pets; so we are committed to proactively evolving to meet the needs of pet owners and their four-legged family members in all of the markets we serve.”With 168 locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products that all meet Hollywood Feed's high standards for use and consumption by its customers’ beloved pets.Hollywood Feed has more than 1,300 Feed Team members in its ‘pack’ of employees and is both a retailer and an employer of choice. In fact, Hollywood Feed has regularly been featured by Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work; was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category); and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024.In addition to natural and holistic pet food and treat offerings, Hollywood Feed proudly features its own line of Hollywood Feed Select Treats and Mississippi Made items including pet beds, collars, leashes, and more. Hollywood Feed locations are open 7 days a week all year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.About Hollywood Feed:Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in 168 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed

