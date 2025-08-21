MindStir Media Book Publisher Named #1 Fastest-Growing Media Company in NH on 2025 Inc. 5000 List

#1 Fastest-Growing Media Company in NH (2025 Inc. 5000)

Book publisher MindStir Media grew revenue 98% in 3 years, ranking #1 in NH’s Media, Arts & Entertainment on 2025’s Inc. 5000 list.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media has achieved a remarkable milestone, earning the title of the #1 fastest-growing company in the Media, Arts & Entertainment category in New Hampshire on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list . This honor marks the third time MindStir Media has been featured on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, a definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.The accolade underscores MindStir Media's extraordinary growth and ongoing commitment to supporting authors and creators worldwide. Over the past three years, MindStir Media achieved an impressive 98% increase in revenue, further demonstrating the company’s sustained momentum and industry leadership. Since its founding, the company has become a leader in the independent publishing industry, offering innovative, tailored solutions designed to amplify voices and stories that resonate with audiences globally.Expressing his gratitude for this exceptional honor, J.J. Hebert, Founder and CEO of MindStir Media, said, "It's an incredible achievement to be recognized as the top-ranked Media, Arts & Entertainment company in New Hampshire on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. This milestone reflects the tireless efforts of our team and the trust that our clients have placed in us. At MindStir Media, we're passionate about empowering authors and creators to share their unique stories with the world, and we remain committed to driving innovation in the publishing industry."The Inc. 5000 ranking is widely regarded as a barometer of success for private companies across the nation. Inclusion on the list celebrates not just revenue growth but also the resilience, ambition, and impact of companies across diverse industries.This latest recognition reaffirms MindStir Media’s position as a trusted leader in the Media, Arts & Entertainment space, signaling a bright future not only for the company but also for its growing roster of authors and clients.About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is an award-winning independent publishing company dedicated to helping authors and creators succeed in sharing their stories with the world. Offering personalized publishing, marketing, and distribution services, MindStir Media empowers storytellers to reach their publishing goals. For more information, visit mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

