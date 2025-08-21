MEC Ivan Meyer on biosecurity and fight against animal diseases to protect Western Cape economy and job creation

The Western Cape is facing a serious and urgent challenge: the growing threat of animal disease outbreaks such as African Swine Fever, mainly in informal farming settlements, rabies in Cape Fur seals and detections of AI (H5 with low pathogenicity) and other minor diseases in isolated areas which could severely impact our agricultural sector, economy, and the thousands of jobs that are sustained in the industry.

We cannot afford to be complacent. Our Growth for Jobs (G4J) strategy is built on clear goals and outcomes to create a better Western Cape for all. Disease outbreaks pose a direct threat to this vision.

That is why I am calling on the whole of government, every industry partner, researcher, farmer, and citizen—urban and rural—to unite in defence of our province’s lucrative agriculture sector. Biosecurity is our first line of defence. Through cooperation, vigilance, and swift action, we can protect the health and sustainability of this sector and the well-being of every resident in the Western Cape.

Biosecurity goes beyond trade and transnational movements of goods; it builds the foundation of disease prevention and control. This has practical implications for communities at the local level and in fast-changing and growing agri-food systems, where the production, processing, and distribution of food, plants, and animals are highly dynamic.

According to Dr Christi Kloppers, State Veterinarian of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s office in Swellendam, “The practical application of biosecurity measures in an informal/subsistence farming operation poses huge challenges to animal disease control, and provincial and municipal resources should be used optimally to protect the economy and the livelihoods of our residents.”

Every outbreak we prevent is a business saved, a job protected, and a family’s future secured. This means being alert, reporting suspected cases immediately, and adhering to the strictest biosecurity protocols—on farms, during the transport of livestock, and throughout the entire value chain.

This is not just an agricultural issue—it is an economic and social imperative. By acting together now, we can safeguard our food security, sustain our exports, maintain the trust of our trading partners, and protect the livelihoods of thousands of Western Cape families.

The Western Cape Government is mobilising all available resources, coordinating closely with national authorities, and working hand-in-hand with industry to keep our province safe. We will continue to keep the public informed as the situation develops.

“As highlighted during my recent engagement with executive mayors and municipal managers, we believe that biosecurity is everyone’s business. So, throughout the value chain—from farm to fork—we should take the necessary steps to protect the integrity of agricultural produce. Doing so will support economic growth and help us create more jobs,” concluded Minister Meyer.

