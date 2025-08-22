Kelvin Davis Qualifies for South Fulton Mayor, Expands Initiatives to Bring About Positive Changes to the City

Kelvin Davis launches South Fulton mayoral campaign

Davis brings fresh ideas to the race, and unlike other candidates, is focused on action, not just talk, to improve the city.

This campaign is built on work you can see. We are moving from talk to proof—publishing simple checklists, showing monthly progress, and inviting partners to help solve real problems block by block.” — Kelvin Davis

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelvin Davis, a federal enterprise architect and consultant, officially qualified for the 2025 South Fulton mayoral ballot on Thursday. Davis announced the next phase of work that expands the New Camelot model through the ReNEW Initiative and Fulton Pathways and unveiled a public Repair Index to track progress.“This campaign is built on work you can see,” Davis said. “We are moving from talk to proof—publishing simple checklists, showing monthly progress, and inviting partners to help solve real problems block by block.”ReNEWReNEW is a citywide expansion of Davis’ previously announced New Camelot Project, which focuses on practical relief, safety, and transparent problem solving at the Camelot Condominiums. The ReNEW initiative prioritizes residents while improving neighborhood safety, transparency, and revitalization. ReNEW invites collaboration with homeowners, renters, community leaders, and city partners to address long-standing maintenance and safety concerns through clear public steps and shared accountability.As part of the initiative, partners will follow shared timelines with monthly updates. ReNEW posts a public checklist by building and neighborhood so families can see what is complete, what is scheduled next, and who is accountable. The goal is steady, visible progress without displacing families.Fulton PathwaysDavis understands that meaningful change isn’t possible if only part of the city is involved. Fulton Pathways is a first-of-its-kind pipeline for youth, low-income residents, career changers, and veterans. The program will open practical routes into modern learning and good jobs, including readiness workshops and tutoring in AI, physics, and machine learning, along with access to union and vocational apprenticeships.Pathways will publish easy to understand outcome numbers that residents can track, including enrollments, workshops completed, credentials, and job or apprenticeship placements. Learners will also complete community service that supports seniors and neighborhood projects.Repair IndexAs a skilled systems builder, Davis is also proud to introduce the Repair Index, which is a public, district-level scorecard that tracks progress residents can see across talent (learning and jobs), community (service delivery), and equity (repair and housing stability). The index reports results by district with a simple red, yellow, and green checklist. Initial equity measures include units stabilized or rehabbed, households avoiding displacement, code issues resolved, and energy upgrades that lower monthly costs for families.“No more vague promises. We will publish checklists, hit monthly milestones, and report results by district,” Davis said. “ReNEW, Fulton Pathways, and the Repair Index give residents a clear way to watch progress and hold us to it.”Community members, educators, unions, employers, and civic partners interested in these initiatives can learn more and sign up for updates at KelvinForSouthFulton.com About Kelvin DavisKelvin Davis is a global systems builder, federal enterprise architect and consultant, South Fulton resident, and candidate for Mayor. Davis’ platform is results driven and centers on modern city services, strong public trust, and growth that protects household budgets. Davis brings fresh ideas and perspectives to some of the most complex challenges facing the city today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.