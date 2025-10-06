Kelvin Davis Earns Praise for Solutions Presented at South Fulton Mayoral Forum and Announces First 100 Days Plan

South Fulton mayoral candidate Kelvin Davis releases his First 100 Days Plan focused on solutions to community problems.

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelvin Davis, a Georgia native and single father who moved to the City of South Fulton with his son and daughter the year the community officially became a city, stood out at last week’s mayoral forum for staying out of personal attacks and offering practical solutions to problems residents care about. He also serves as caregiver for his mother after COVID‑19 forced her into retirement, which informs his commitment to stronger senior services.“I kept the focus on neighbors and solutions,” Davis said. “We need leadership focused on today and the future, not the last eight years.”Davis’ First 100 Days Plan1. Safer neighborhoods and faster responseLaunch a comprehensive staffing and human resources review across Police, Fire, 911, and Public Works to up-skill, retrain, and align staff to clear service goals. Adjust shifts to match peak call times, strengthen training, and improve recruitment pipelines where needed.2. Clean and reliable city servicesBegin a citywide service blitz for potholes, streetlights, litter, illegal dumping, and park lighting, which has plagued several parks. Stand up a simple 311‑style service portal and publish a weekly public report card so residents can see what was fixed and where.3. Protect quality of life and grow the right wayPrioritize partnerships with owners of empty warehouses to bring in new business uses and jobs before expanding the footprint of warehouses and data centers deeper into the city. While a citywide impact review is completed, bring a short pause on new rezonings of that type to Council. Tie any incentives to clear community benefits: fair contributions to infrastructure, local hiring and training, and small‑business support. Consider targeted tax relief only when companies deliver measurable benefits to City of South Fulton residents.4. Real jobs for residentsMove Fulton Pathways from planning to delivery. The program is in contract negotiations for multi-million dollar agreements with a Department of Defense agency. As these finalize, training and placement will be offered and scaled to City of South Fulton residents to better prepare people for the workforce.5. Respect and services for seniorsCreate a Senior Services Navigator so there is one call and one form for transportation, benefits, and home repair. Pilot “Senior Ride” days with church and nonprofit partners.6. Open and accountable governmentLaunch Digital City Hall with a public dashboard, weekly progress notes, vendor scorecards, and an independent ethics and whistleblower channel so neighbors can see the work every week.“Our city is ready for a new day. I will prove this plan before you vote—by fixing what is in front of us, showing the results every week, and keeping the focus on neighbors, not noise.”Upcoming Public Events before Election Day (Nov. 4)Thur. Oct. 9 — Mayoral Forum at Friendship Community Church (time to be announced; details online).Fri. Oct. 10, 1:00 p.m. — C.E.E.L. Recorded Live Interview with Damita Chapman and the church pastor (details will be posted on the website).Sat. Oct. 11, 10:00 a.m. — City of South Fulton Political Forum, The Lakes at Cedar Grove Clubhouse, 7900 Stillmist Dr, Fairburn (coffee at 9:30 AM).Sun. Oct. 19, 4:00–7:00 p.m. — Meet the Candidate Forum, Zion Hill Baptist Church, hosted by EPCP Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.Tues. Oct. 21, 7:00–8:30 p.m. — South Fulton Coalition Town Hall (Virtual).For more information, visit the website for Kelvin Davis for Mayor

