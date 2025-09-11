Davis Calls for 45 Day Pause on Headquarters Financing in South Fulton, Rolls Out 'Smart Safety & Strong Futures' Plan

Davis believes in public review first, debt later. Pilot projects seek to address community concerns first.

Let’s pause the debt, show residents the numbers in plain sight, and invest first where results come fastest.” — Kelvin Davis

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the millage cap preserved, City of South Fulton mayoral candidate Kelvin Davis released a resident ready policy plan and called for a 45-day pause on financing talks for the proposed centralized Public Safety Headquarters complex (“Mega HQ”) so neighbors can see easy to understand data and weigh in before the city commits to decades of payments.“Bigger buildings don’t answer 911 faster, people and technology do,” said Davis. “A centralized Mega HQ concentrates dollars without solving what neighbors actually feel citywide: long travel times, border friction in dispatch at city lines, and too few paid paths for youth to build skills and income through city service roles. Smarter beats bigger—and we’ll measure it in minutes saved, harm reduced, and opportunities created.”Davis’ plan - Smart Safety & Strong Futures - moves immediately on three priority pilot programs while the city publishes the numbers and listens to residents:1. Distributed Deployment (Fire/EMS/Police): Two to three satellite posts, dynamic EMS and patrol staging, and traffic signal preemption on two priority corridors to cut minutes off response and reduce responder crashes.2. Bright Blocks (Lighting): Temporary high lumen lights and quick blight fixes on the city’s darkest micro hotspots where neighbors walk, wait, and ride.3. Earn & Learn: Paid youth placements with mentors and a school year follow on; rolling signups citywide with targeted outreach in highest need areas.Even with a negotiated lower interest rate, committing residents to multidecade debt for a single complex could concentrate risk and cost in one site while delivering limited citywide service gains. Distance, not square footage, is the enemy. A distributed model shrinks miles and minutes; a Mega HQ does not. Border friction demands smarter computer aided dispatch (CAD) rules and dynamic deployment, not simply more square footage in one place.What Davis is asking leaders to do:1. Pause financing talks for the proposed Public Safety Headquarters for 45 days.2. Publish a plain language packet (needs, costs, options, and maps) and host two listening sessions (one in person, one virtual).3. Run the three pilots now and publish monthly KPIs by district so residents can see progress and tradeoffs in real numbers.Regional context: In 2025, Atlanta advanced a new Zone 4 precinct and realigned patrol beats to improve coverage, which is an example of distributed public safety in practice. City of South Fulton follows the same principle: smaller posts closer to calls, dynamic staging, and corridor signal preemption measured monthly by district.Public KPIs we’ll publish monthly:1. Response: 90th percentile travel time by district; percent of incidents meeting recognized time targets; responder crash trend on preemption corridors.2. Safety: Nighttime incidents at treated blocks; gun assaults within 150–250 meters of lighting and greening sites.3. Youth: Violent crime arrests among Earn & Learn participants versus matched peers (12 months), attendance and credits, placement retention.“The cap staying in place removes the excuse,” Davis said. “Let’s pause the debt, show residents the numbers in plain sight, and invest first where results come fastest.”Within the next 45 days, Davis will publish an implementation memo with proposed satellite post locations, preemption corridors, lighting sites, youth partner slots, and the initial KPI dashboard. Residents can add ideas or volunteer at KelvinForSouthFulton.com Paid for by The City of South Fulton Mayoral Candidacy for Kelvin Davis

