Minister Barbara Creecy briefs on outcome of third-party slot applications process, 22 Aug

Members of the media are invited to a press briefing where the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, will announce the outcome of the process to invite third-party Train Operating Companies (TOCs) onto the Transnet rail network. This follows the publication of the Network Statement in December 2024. The outcome of the application process is a significant milestone in rail reform, which has been introduced to allow private sector participation and improve the efficiency of the freight logistics system.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 August 2025

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS offices in Hatfield, Pretoria

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with:

Mr Tshegofatso Maake

Cell: 063 281 9453

E-mail: maaket@dot.gov.za

Ms Ivy Masale

Cell: 076 789 5538

E-mail: masalei@dot.gov.za

Enquiries:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates