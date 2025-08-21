Sign up for three special Adopt a Highway volunteer events

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program has three special opportunities, including National CleanUp Day in September, for you to help make roadsides sparkle.

Whether you’d like to volunteer on your own or with friends, please visit azdot.gov/adopt-a-highway/events to register for events that start with National CleanUp Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. In addition to encouraging current Adopt a Highway volunteers to take part in National CleanUp Day, we’ll provide one-day permits to clean up designated highway stretches so everyone can join in.

Can’t make National CleanUp Day? We’re also encouraging Adopt a Highway cleanups and welcoming one-day participation on Groundhog Day (Monday, Feb. 2) and Earth Day (Wednesday, April 22).

ADOT is organizing group cleanups in the Phoenix area on all three of these days. So feel free to sign up for those if the spirit moves you.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For students, these volunteer opportunities can be a chance to earn required service credits.

ADOT Adopt a Highway volunteers make a big difference throughout the year. In 2024, nearly 900 volunteer groups with nearly 8,000 volunteers removed 10,400 bags of litter along state highways. Civic-minded individuals, families, religious groups and others receive two-year permits to clean up roadside litter on highway segments, usually a mile in each direction and largely in rural areas, that are deemed safe for volunteers.

If you’re interested in adopting, we’ll do our best to find a mile in your area. Volunteers commit to a two-year permit and receive recognition signs installed at each end of the adopted mile.

For more information on these special events and on joining Adopt a Highway, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.