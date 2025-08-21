ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 22-25) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – No mainline freeway closures are scheduled this weekend (Aug. 22-25) for Phoenix-area improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should always focus on safety when behind the wheel, including in all work zones. The following existing ramp closures are scheduled to end ahead of Labor Day weekend:

Reminder: Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound Interstate 17 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29 , following concrete pavement replacement. Consider alternate routes. Detours : Traffic exiting eastbound Loop 101 at 35th Avenue can travel north to Deer Valley Road or south to Union Hills Drive. Freeway routes include using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 to reach the downtown Phoenix area.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.