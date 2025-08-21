Extreme Heat Forecasted Across Oregon This Weekend — State Agencies Encourage Precautionary Measures

SALEM, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for several regions across Oregon beginning the morning of Friday, August 22, and continuing through Sunday evening. Affected areas include the Central and Southern Willamette Valley, Greater Vancouver Metro, Lower Columbia and Cowlitz River Valleys, Portland Metro Hills, Tualatin Valley, Inner Portland Metro, West Columbia River Gorge above 500 feet, and the Clackamas County Cascade Foothills.

In addition to the Extreme Heat Watch, the Medford National Weather Service Office has issued an Excessive Heat Warning in Southwest Oregon from 1 p.m. Friday, August 22 until 8 p.m. Monday, August 25.

With temperatures expected to reach hazardous levels, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) are encouraging residents to take appropriate steps to stay safe and reduce health risks.

Heat-related illness and death are preventable, yet extreme heat continues to claim lives each year. Vulnerable groups—including infants, young children, pregnant individuals, and those with chronic medical conditions—face heightened risks due to reduced ability to regulate body temperature. Outdoor workers, athletes and DIY enthusiasts are especially prone to dehydration and heat stress. While outdoor activity offers health benefits, it's crucial to recognize warning signs. If you feel faint or weak, stop immediately and move to a cool environment.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: faintness or dizziness, heavy sweating, fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, cold and clammy skin, and muscle cramps. Sip water and move to a cooler place immediately.

faintness or dizziness, heavy sweating, fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, cold and clammy skin, and muscle cramps. Sip water and move to a cooler place immediately. Action: Move to a cool place, hydrate, and apply cool wet towels. If vomiting persists, seek medical attention.

Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency)

Symptoms: a high body temperature (above 103°F), red or hot skin, rapid pulse, headache, nausea, and possible loss of consciousness.

a high body temperature (above 103°F), red or hot skin, rapid pulse, headache, nausea, and possible loss of consciousness. Action: Do not give fluids. Call 911 immediately, move the person to a cooler place, and lower their body temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath (do not immerse in cold or ice water—this can cause shock).

Learn more: Heat Cramps, Exhaustion, Stroke.

Extreme Heat Warning – Take Action! Extremely dangerous heat is expected or occurring. Avoid outdoor activities, especially midday. Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and check on family and neighbors.

Extremely dangerous heat is expected or occurring. Avoid outdoor activities, especially midday. Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and check on family and neighbors. Extreme Heat Watch – Be Prepared! Extreme heat is possible in the future. Prepare to suspend outdoor activities and identify nearby cooling shelters or friends/family with AC.

Extreme heat is possible in the future. Prepare to suspend outdoor activities and identify nearby cooling shelters or friends/family with AC. Heat Advisory – Take Action! Heat will be dangerous but may not reach warning levels. Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the day, and stay in cool spaces as much as possible.

Stay Cool and Safe

To locate cooling resources near you, call 211 or visit 211info.org/summer-and-heat-related-resources/ Due to extreme heat in Western Oregon, 211info’s contact center will be open for extended hours starting at noon on Friday, August 22, 2025, and remain open 24/7 until the end of the heat event. Extended hours depend on weather conditions. For the most up-to-date information on current call center operating hours, visit 211info.org.

Drink water regularly and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.

regularly and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages. Wear lightweight, breathable clothing.

Take cool showers or spend time in air-conditioned environments.

or spend time in air-conditioned environments. Keep windows closed during the day and open at night if air quality allows.

during the day and open at night if air quality allows. Never leave children, adults, or pets in parked vehicles.

Limit physical activity during peak heat hours.

If you’re concerned about someone’s safety, call your local police non-emergency line for a welfare check, or call 911 if immediate help is needed.

Fire Safety & Energy Conservation

High heat increases fire danger and strains the power grid.

Prevent Wildfires

Follow local burn bans

Use fireworks responsibly

Report unsafe conditions immediately

Conserve Energy

Avoid running major appliances during peak hours (morning and evening)

Reduce electricity use to help prevent power outages

Report price gouging of essential goods or lodging: doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection

Stay informed

Sign up for alerts at ORAlert.gov and check forecasts on the NWS HeatRisk page.