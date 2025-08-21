Spirulina Source Releases New Video on Automating a Spirulina Microalgae Farm

10 ways automating a small spirulina farm can lower operating costs and raise productivity and quality

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operating spirulina farm, from growing a live algae culture to production to packaged products, requires a wide variety of operations. This life cycle involves equipment and procedures for cultivating, monitoring, feeding, harvesting, processing, and packaging. Automating these tasks can both reduce labor costs and human error and raise productivity, quality control and profitability.At Oasia Farms, near the California Central Coast, Dale Solomon operates his 500 square meter spirulina farm. He plans to expand farm size and production while keeping labor costs down through automation . Dale has a background in engineering and will show the ways he has automated equipment and procedures.Oasia Farms produces fresh and fresh frozen spirulina products for wholesale customers across the USA and packaged retail products including Oasia Farms brand spirulina. https//: www.oasiafarms.com To view this 7 minute video: https://youtu.be/vgmlS7h-CfA For the 600 or more small spirulina farmers around the world here are 10 automations for a smart microfarm:• auto sensor system for pond conditions• workstation for production and QC data• indoor auto harvester, first stage dewatering• variable harvest pump controller• post-harvest water CO2 injection system• tabletop vacuum press, second stage dewatering• bag vacuum sealer• auto filling machine for spirulina pods• lot code stamper for quality control• QR Code on packaged productsAbout Spirulina Source and Robert HenriksonRobert Henrikson founded SpirulinaSource.com in 1999 as a global resource center for spirulina and microalgae. Robert Henrikson has over 40 years of experience in the microalgae industry. He was one of the founders of Earthrise Farms in California in the 1980s, the first commercial spirulina farm in the USA, and still operating today.Robert has developed and marketed spirulina products in 30 countries, has installed algae microfarms and advised entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors on microalgae business plans. He has authored numerous publications and books, produced over 60 educational videos, and presented at conferences worldwide. Spirulina Source has built the world’s largest structured database of over 600 spirulina producers and their products and publishes spirulina industry and market reports.

Automating A Spirulina Microalgae Farm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.