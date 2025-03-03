Spirulina Source Releases Reports on the Global Spirulina Microalgae Industry

Spirulina Source Global Spirulina Industry Report

Highlighting the global scope of spirulina producers and products

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirulina is the largest selling microalgae worldwide today. Spirulina industry and market reports are curated by Spirulina Source has from the largest structured database of 600 spirulina producers and their products.“The global spirulina market has evolved in surprising ways over the past 40 years”, says Robert Henrikson, founder of Spirulina Source and algae industry pioneer since the 1970s.“About 50 medium and large farms dominate production of spirulina powder and phycocyanin. Large Chinese farms produce over 70% of the world supply, about 75% is for the Chinese market, and 25% exported. Small enterprises have proliferated around the world and drive product innovation. More than 550 small micro producers sell their dried, fresh and frozen spirulina in supplements, foods and beverages in local and regional markets. 150 are in France alone.”Industry reports are organized by 10 regions, each with history and overview, Illustrated with photos of companies, business activity and products: Europe • France • Africa • Mid East • India • Southeast Asia • China • Asia Pacific & Oceania • North America • Latin America.Objectives:• Bring awareness of the scope of the global spirulina industry.• Enhance connections among producers for best practices and products.• Provide investment landscape for investors and investments.For mor information, previews, and to purchase and download industry reports, visit: http://www.spirulinasource.com Short introductory video: https://youtu.be/nFWWhE8K8H0 About Spirulina Source:Founded by Robert Henrikson in 1999 as a global resource center for spirulina and microalgae. Robert Henrikson has over 40 years of experience in the microalgae industry. Robert was one of the founders of Earthrise Farms in California in the 1980s, the first commercial spirulina farm in the USA, and still operating today. He developed and marketed spirulina products in 30 countries worldwide, has installed algae microfarms and advised entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors on microalgae business plans. He has authored numerous publications and books, produced over 50 educational videos, and presented at conferences worldwide.

Global Spirulina Producers & Products • Spirulina Source • Robert Henrikson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.