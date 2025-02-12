Spirulina Source Launches New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape

Investment opportunities in microalgae

What is the microalgae investment landscape today? Highly productive microalgae offer compelling breakthrough opportunities.

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty years ago, governments and private investors poured d billions into algae biofuel ventures, and none achieved commercialization. Understandably, many investors were discouraged by these failures. This past decade, however, has seen a renewed interest microalgae ventures.Many recent investments favor companies with higher value products that do not require massive commercial scale. These ventures are in food technology, alternative protein, natural colors, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, bio-medicinals, animal and aqua feed, plant bio-stimulants bio-materials, wastewater treatment and the potential of carbon capture.To quickly educate and help investors navigate this microalgae landscape, Spirulina Source has produced a series of reports from the largest structured database of microalgae companies, including active investments in 100 microalgae companies and a global database of over 600 spirulina producers and their products.Briefings for microalgae applications 12 industry sectorsEach brief has a 3 page summary of the applications, process and products, opportunities and challenges. Followed by 3 pages featuring a diverse selection of 6 active companies that have raised investments, large and small, startup to corporate rounds, summarizing business activity, products and investor funding.For mor information, previews, and to purchase and download industry reports, visit www.spirulinasource.com View preview video 1:25 https://youtu.be/L25VjmD0NJA About Spirulina SourceFounded by Robert Henrikson in 1999 as a global resource center for spirulina and microalgae. Robert Henrikson has over 40 years of experience in the microalgae industry. Robert was one of the founders of Earthrise Farms in California in the 1980s, the first commercial spirulina farm in the USA, and still operating today. He developed and marketed spirulina products in 30 countries worldwide, has installed algae microfarms and advised entrepreneurs, ccorporations and investors on microalgae business plans. He has authored numerous publications and books, produced over 50 educational videos, and presented at conferences worldwide.

Microalgae Investment Landscape Preview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.