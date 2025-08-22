Dirty Dancing LIVE: Relive the Magic in Downtown Delray Beach

Dirty Dancing in Concert

Tickets Now on Sale to Celebrate the 38th Anniversary of the Release of the Iconic Movie

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced that tickets go on sale today, Friday, August 22, 2025 for Dirty Dancing LIVE in Concert. The show is coming to the Amphitheatre at Old School Square in Downtown Delray Beach on Thursday, March 12, 2026, bringing fans the ultimate celebration of one of the most beloved films of all time. Tickets are available here: https://events.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event-details/2026-dirty-dancing-in-concert Presented by Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) and GEA Live, ticket sales coincide with the 38th anniversary of the Academy Award-winning film’s release and is part of the production’s 2026 world tour spanning more than 100 cities across Europe and North America. Nearly a quarter of a million tickets have been sold worldwide for this immersive concert experience.Guests will experience an electrifying live-to-film concert featuring the digitally remastered film on a full-size cinema screen while a live band and vocalists perform the movie’s iconic soundtrack in sync with the action. Immediately following the film, the performers will host an after-party where fans can sing and dance along to their favorite Dirty Dancing hits, reliving their best movie memories.WHEN: Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 5 to 10 p.m. Rain or shine.WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in the Old School Square garage.TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased here: https://events.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event-details/2026-dirty-dancing-in-concert About Dirty DancingA timeless classic, Lionsgate’s Dirty Dancing is the story of summertime romance with a beloved soundtrack and unforgettable dance scenes. Released in 1987, the film became an international box office phenomenon and has since inspired television series, stage productions, a prequel film, and an upcoming sequel. The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous hit singles, including the Academy Award-winning Best Original Song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.