InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Wrench with Dual SAE and Metric Functionality for Greater Efficiency

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew B. of Niceville, FL is the creator of the Brand X Wrench™, a new hand tool designed to streamline mechanical, industrial, and household applications by integrating both SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) and equivalent Metric sizes into a single wrench. This dual-function design reduces the number of tools required for common fastening tasks, improving efficiency and reducing tool load for both professionals and hobbyists.Traditional toolkits often require users to carry both SAE and Metric wrenches to account for size variations across fasteners. This redundancy increases the weight of toolboxes and tool belts and may cause unnecessary delays when the correct tool must be retrieved. The Brand X Wrench™ eliminates these inefficiencies by pairing equivalent SAE and Metric measurements at opposite ends of a single wrench to provide immediate access to both standards in one tool.The wrench is available in individual units or as part of a comprehensive set, with numerous equivalent size combinations offered to accommodate a wide range of applications. From automotive repair and construction to equipment maintenance and DIY projects, this dual-standard wrench simplifies workflow and ensures users are prepared for fasteners of either system.Key features and benefits include:• Dual Measurement Compatibility: combines equivalent SAE and Metric sizes into one wrench to eliminate tool redundancy.• Time-Saving Design: reduces the need to return to a toolbox for separate wrenches for streamlining project completion.• Reduced Tool Load: minimizes the number of tools required to lower the weight of toolboxes and tool belts.• Versatile Applications: suitable for automotive, industrial, construction, and household tasks where both standards are encountered.• Configurable Sets: available in a variety of equivalent size pairings to meet diverse user needs.Without a tool like The Brand X Wrench™, people must frequently alternate between SAE and Metric wrenches. This ultimately increases project time, effort, and the likelihood of delays. This tool provides a practical solution by consolidating two measurement systems into a single, easy-to-use device, thereby enhancing convenience, efficiency, and overall productivity for individuals working across multiple fastening standards.Andrew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Brand X Wrench™ product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Brand X Wrench™ can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.