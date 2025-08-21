Following Fatal Car Crashes in Maine, ICE Arrests Two Illegal Aliens

Illegal aliens cause far more deaths behind the wheel than the media reports on

WASHINGTON – In less than a week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the involvement of two Angolan illegal aliens in separate vehicle wrecks that resulted in the death of two pedestrians in Maine. Both illegal aliens overstayed B-2 tourist visas and have been arrested by ICE.

On August 16, Mukendi Mbiya hit Stacy Strattard, 64, with his car while she was crossing the street in New Gloucester—tragically killing her at the scene. The incident is still being investigated by authorities.

Stacy Strattard

He entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa on December 23, 2018. His visa required him to depart the U.S. on June 22, 2019, which he failed to do. On August 18, 2025, ICE arrested Mbiya.

Mukendi Mbiya

Lionel Francisco was detained by Lewiston Police Department after reportedly driving over Elizabeth Camacho, a 74-year-old pedestrian, in a public park. Local reports confirm Francisco was operating the vehicle while on a learner’s permit. The local jurisdiction is not perusing any criminal charges despite the death of an innocent American.

Francisco entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa on January 31, 2025. His visa required him to depart the U.S. on July 30, 2025, which he failed to do. On August 15, 2025, ICE arrested Francisco.

Lionel Francisco

“It seems to be almost a daily occurrence where an illegal alien driving kills innocent Americans,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “All of these deaths are preventable because these illegal aliens should have NEVER been in our country. These two illegal aliens in Maine came to the country on B-2 tourist visas that allowed them to remain in the country for six months. Both overstayed their visas and never left the U.S. President Trump and Secretary Noem are committed to restoring integrity to our visa programs to ensure they are not exploited by illegal aliens as one-way tickets to remain in the U.S.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.