Secretary Noem Announces an Additional $96 Million in Federal Funding for North Carolina Victims of Hurricane Helene

North Carolina communities are getting the support they need after being ignored by the previous Administration

ASHVILLE, NC – Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that in August alone, North Carolina has been provided an additional $96 million to support communities that were devastated by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

The funds, distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are being used to fund more than 200 state and local recovery projects, including road repairs, critical infrastructure restoration, debris removal, and other emergency actions taken to protect life and property following the storm.

“North Carolina families suffering from this unimaginable tragedy were cruelly ignored by the Biden administration,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, FEMA is moving faster than ever before to get Americans the relief they need. This move to continue supporting North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene is a testament to that fact.”

FEMA is reimbursing 90% of these response and recovery costs incurred by the state of North Carolina and local governments. Since President Trump took office on January 20, FEMA has provided more than $322 million in reimbursements to support recovery efforts in North Carolina.

