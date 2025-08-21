Traffic Shift Planned on S.D Highway 37 Construction Project Near Mitchell

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025



Contact:

Anna Rywelski, Mitchell Area Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

MITCHELL, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, two-way traffic is scheduled to be shifted onto the newly reconstructed southbound lanes of S.D. Highway 37 north of Mitchell. The traffic switch is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Once the traffic switch is complete, the northbound lanes of Highway 37 will be closed to all traffic.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and a 12-foot width restriction through this area. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and to slow down through the work zone. This work is part of a larger overall project to reconstruct Highway 37 in Mitchell from Main Street to National Guard Road.

The prime contractor for this $32.3 million project is Michels Road and Stone Inc. of Brownsville, WI. The overall project completion is November 2025.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/mitchell37.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “MITCHELL37” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

