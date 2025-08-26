Sketch Development Services Announces Another AI Tinkerers Event

The inaugural AI Tinkerers meetup in St. Louis

St. Louis-Based Software Consultancy Hosts AI Thought Leaders for Networking and Product Demos

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a leading software development business in St. Louis, today announces that it will host another AI Tinkerers event. AI Tinkerers is an international organization that organizes meetups for individuals with technical, machine learning, and entrepreneurial backgrounds. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 22nd at Sketch’s office in the Webster Groves neighborhood.The first AI Tinkerers meetup in St. Louis was in June, attracting numerous technology leaders from the Greater St. Louis Area. “We had a lot of talented software professionals and some really great demos at the last event,” says John Krewson, CEO and Founder of Sketch. “It seems like everyone had their own ideas for what to do with this technology now that it’s available. I can’t wait to see what else people have figured out since the last event.”The global AI Tinkerers community is led by Joe Heitzeberg. The parent website makes a distinction between tinkerers and dabblers. That is, AI Tinkerers is intended for active builders who are shipping products with AI. “If you can demo working code (or a live serverless flow), dissect the technical choices behind it, and swap hard-won lessons with peers doing the same,” the site clarifies, “you’re our people.”The organization intentionally discourages AI neophytes, investors, and people who might pitch their services from attending meetups. Cultivating an exclusive group of AI builders helps create a collaborative, invigorating environment. “The atmosphere at this event was special,” says Calvin Horrell, General Manager of Sketch Development Services. “No one was trying to sell anything. It was all about getting a group of serious AI developers together to share what they’ve learned and how they’re using the technology to address real business problems.”At the time of this press release’s publication, a small number of seats are still available for the event, with a few presentation opportunities available. Anyone planning to present learnings and gather feedback from peers should submit a talk ASAP. Those who want to discuss AI, or just listen, can RSVP via the event page ###Sketch Development Services is a software consultancy in St. Louis, Missouri . The firm provides AI-enabled custom software development, management consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud services. Sketch’s software consulting clients include multiple members of the Fortune 500, along with mid-market enterprises, SMBs, and startups.

