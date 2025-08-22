Newcomer Trace Nixon’s Debut EP, HAND ME DOWN NAME, Coming October 3

Trace Nixon HAND ME DOWN NAME (cover) Trace Nixon Credit: Robert Isacson

Old-Soul Energy, Seductive Voice and Nuanced Writing Highlight The Collection

I could fill up a book talking about how music has impacted my life. These aren’t just songs going out into the world - they’re a small part of me” — Trace Nixon

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newcomer Trace Nixon ’s debut EP, HAND ME DOWN NAME, is set for an October 3 release. Trace wrote each of the five songs in the collection and they’re filled with insights into his life and character. The songs reflect a lifetime of lessons learned – and a hefty risk for this Virginia native. “This is me betting on myself,” Nixon remarks. “I’ve chosen the road that’s been calling my name for over 20 years. I took the leap; I quit my day job and put everything I had - emotionally, financially and creatively - into this.” Fans can make the jump along with Trace and pre-save the Charlotte Avenue Entertainment offering now.This project proves that Nixon has loads of talent and a deep respect for traditional Country. The opening track, “This One’s For Alan,” is a fast-moving shout-out to honky-tonk heroes of the past. Next, the title track offers a more personal reflection on family pain, forgiveness and gratitude. The popular “Secondhand Hold On Me” hits the project’s mid-point in the sweet spot, bringing a timeless road trip feel to this tale of instant attraction and the (sometimes) fleeting nature of love. Track four, “Ready For The Takin’ (When You Are),” explores the knife’s edge between desire and despair. The project closes with Trace’s rip-roaring current single, “Love Lost Has Been,” a tune grounded in Southern Rock and sparked with Bluegrass and traditional Country notes.TRACK LIST1. This One’s For Alan2. Hand Me Down Name3. Secondhand Hold On Me*4. Ready For The Takin’ (When You Are)**5. Love Lost Has BeenCo-writers: *Ashley Grant, **Nick NixonRecorded at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tennessee, HAND ME DOWN NAME was produced by William Gawley [Taylor Hicks (American Idol),JakeYbarra, Taylor McCall (BMG)] and engineered by Bryce Roberts [Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard]. The project features Nixon on acoustic guitar, along with the talents of top-tier studio players Shawn Fitcher (drums), Dave Flint (electric guitar), Deanie Richardson (fiddle), Tony Paoletta (steel guitar), Dave Francis (bass), and Chris Nole (piano). Billy Thomas, Wendy Newcomer, and Dani Flowers [Sister Sadie] added supportive background vocals.For Trace, the release of HAND ME DOWN NAME marks a huge turning point on his life’s path. “No matter what, I know I can hang my hat on these songs, and this sound, and be proud,” says Nixon.ABOUT TRACE NIXONA Virginia native, Nixon was born to music. His parents, Nick and Michelle (SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year 2006) were professional musicians, and Trace grew up backstage - watching, listening, and learning. His parents met while performing at the Old Dominion Barn Dance in the early ’90s and had played all over the Virginia honky tonk circuit by the time Trace came along in ’95. As a young boy, Trace was drawn to the songs of Alan Jackson, George Strait, Ronnie Milsap and Keith Whitley. Along with music, he also developed a love for baseball and football at an early age. Eventually, Trace wound up playing baseball at Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA. During his time at SU, he leaned heavily on music and spent much of his free time honing his skills as a guitar player and songwriter. After graduating college in 2017, he returned to his hometown and began performing as a solo artist. In early 2023, he formed Gone Country with fellow musicians Chip Hale, John Holden, and Corey Marshall. Later that year, he recorded his first single, “This One’s For Alan,” which he released independently in April 2024. After running the road every weekend and performing at nearly every bar and music venue in the state, Trace recorded his debut EP, HAND ME DOWN NAME, in early 2025. In June, he released the popular “Secondhand Hold On Me,” with a companion music video hitting screens in July via a Country Evolution premiere. His current single, “Love Lost Has Been,” was released in early August. When he’s not on stage or in the studio, Trace enjoys slowing things down and spending time with his fiancée Ashley and their dog, Kyla, at their home in Hanover, VA.Keep up with Trace:Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

"Secondhand Hold On Me" music video

