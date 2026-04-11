Country Traditionalist Alex Miller Keeps Pushing New Boundaries With More Country Than You Album
Album Features Duets With Emily Ann Roberts and Tracy Byrd
Thursday, he performed on WSM Radio & Circle Country TV’s "Coffee, Country & Cody Show,” and joined the Heart Of the Gulch podcast. Earlier this week, Miller appeared on “Today In Nashville” (WSMV-TV), The Josie Show, Country Minute, Americana Highways and Country Standard Time. Alex is featured on the April cover of Country Music People magazine.
The excitement surrounding the 10-track release has been building, and multiple songs from the album have already premiered on various outlets, including:
“More Country Than You” (PEOPLE Magazine)
“The Byrd” (American Songwriter)
“Memories And Gin” (Country Evolution)
“Just A Mom” (Everything Nashville)
“Money Well Wasted” (Main Street Media)
“Too Much Fun” (Dillon Weldon)
“As Far As Her Mem’ry Lets Her Go” (Pop Blitz Magazine)
MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU was produced by industry veteran Jerry Salley and is Miller’s fourth release for the label. MusicRow’s Robert K. Oermann notes, “This Kentucky wonder is wonderfully C-O-U-N-T-R-Y whenever and whatever he sings.”
Miller kicks off the spring touring season with shows that include:
April 17 - Denison, TX - Calhoun’s 2.0
April 25 - Tallahassee, FL - Word of [South] Festival (with Jerry Salley)
May 2 - Lancaster, KY - Grand Theatre
May 7 - Denton, NC - Denton Farm Fest
May 9 - Nevada, Iowa - Pizza Pie Looza (opening for Chris Cagle)
May 14 - Nashville, TN - The Troubadour Theater - ALBUM Celebration
May 29 - Manchester, KY - Clay County Days Festival
May 30 - Pennsboro, WV - Boston’s Farm
June 4 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest FanFair X
June 6 - Ft. Payne, AL - The Pickin’ Post
June 13 - Hodgenville, KY - Lincoln Jamboree
June 19 - Loogootee, IN - Loogootee Summer Fest
June 20 - Bartonville, IL - tba
June 26 - Burlington, KY - Boone County Fair
June 27 - York, PA - Weiss Market Arena (Order of the Eastern Star)
“I’m never gonna run from who I am,” says Alex. “I’m country as cornbread. But I’m always trying new things and exploring what Country music means to me and sharing that with folks.”
Stay current with everything Alex Miller via his Website, Facebook,
Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
ABOUT ALEX MILLER
This 22-year-old 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite whose American Idol Season 19 run brought him fame and changed his life in 2021. Released in 2022, Alex’s well-received debut album, MILLER TIME (produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records), generated three high-impact singles: “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” “Through With You,” and “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me." His second release for the label, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. When Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage with his high-energy performances - ala early Garth Brooks - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Alabama, Trace Adkins, Shenandoah, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, Tracy Byrd and others. Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jamey Johnson, Larry Cordle, Belle Frantz, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Kirsti Manna, John Meador, Mo Pitney, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, and Bill Whyte. Closing out a spectacular 2023, Alex received the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. Miller kicked off 2024 with the April release of a well-crafted five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), which generated several hits. Country radio embraced the project's title track, as well as the up-tempo follow up "She Makes Dirt Look Good." Alex moved to Nashville in May 2024 and made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry the following month. In early 2025, Miller released “The Byrd,” featuring Country icon Tracy Byrd. The single spent two weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and hit the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. The track’s companion music video premiered in May on the CMT Music Channel. In July, Miller was chosen as a brand ambassador with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program and this year, he signed a sponsorship agreement with
clothier Cowboy Hardware Western Wear.
MARTHA Elizabeth MOORE
so much MOORE media
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Alex Miller and Tracy Byrd - The Byrd Video
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