American Blonde's Cinematic New Single, Mississippi Moonshine, Available Now
The band is Delta Born, Rock Raised and Country At Heart
Drowning your memory in Mississippi moonshine
Wading in the water pullin’ supper from a trot line
Heard you’re livin’ up in Memphis with a penthouse view
Guess you found another fool to take care of you
Well I can’t forgive, much less forget
Remember this story ain’t over yet
But there’s a girl in the mirror who knows the truth
And karma’s gonna make it’s way back to you (N. Morris Clossman/C. Downs)
The song is a collaboration between Nata and late Emmy-winner Cliff Downs, sparked by one of his musical riffs and a late-night true crime series watched by Morris. The lyrics are sharp, targeted and, if not predatory, watchful. The track was recorded at Sienna Studios Nashville, and the production is edgy, with swampy guitars, moody organ – and an in-your-face vocal presentation that is rare and immediate.
“Mississippi Moonshine” is the first track American Blonde has recorded as a band. Group members are Nata Morris (lead vocals/acoustic guitarist), Tinka Morris (vocals/drums/percussion), Pete Horne (lead/rhythm guitarist), Zach Dickerson (lead/rhythm guitarist), and Will Garrett (bassist/background vocalist). Lincoln Parish guests on organ.
Radio programmers are already weighing in:
“American Blonde is back! Hot slide guitar in a Bluesy Southern Rock track that lives up to its name ... just in time for summer.”
- Fletcher Brown, WXFL/WLVS (Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL)
“Great song ... sizzles as hot as a summer day. Welcome back American Blonde!”
- Mike Thomas, KFAV (Warrenton, MO)
"Sounds INCREDIBLE and unlike anything else out there. THIS is a HIT!”
-Jim Quinton, WPPL-FM (Blue Ridge, GA)
ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDE
American Blonde is a Mississippi-born band redefining modern Country with a bold fusion of Rock, Soul, and Southern storytelling. Fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka, the group first gained national attention through television appearances, major festival stages, and international touring, including multiple runs across Europe, along with recognition as finalists in the Ryman Auditorium’s artist programs. American Blonde’s lineup reflects that evolution into a full-band identity: Nata Morris (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka Morris (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals). Now entering a new era, American Blonde is working with Grammy-nominated producer Lincoln Parish to craft their most ambitious project to date. With a reputation for high-energy live performances and a rapidly growing national presence, American Blonde is not just returning to the conversation. They are redefining it.
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MARTHA Elizabeth MOORE
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Mississippi Moonshine lyric video
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