American Blonde's Cinematic New Single, Mississippi Moonshine, Available Now

American Blonde (standing shot) Credit: Chrissy Nix Mississippi Moonshine single cover

The band is Delta Born, Rock Raised and Country At Heart

It leans more heavily into our musical roots while pushing towards a more Rock-driven, live-energy sound. It’s bold, it’s honest, and it feels like the truest version of who we are right now.” — Nata and Tinka Morris

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMERICAN BLONDE has just released “ Mississippi Moonshine ,” their first new music in almost 18 months. With Grammy-nominee and Cage the Elephant founding member Lincoln Parish at the helm and a new “band” approach, the former sister duo is claiming a solid new identity. A far cry from their earlier, more pop-flavored efforts, this track ricochets with raw energy. There is enough grit in “Mississippi Moonshine” to give you road rash. Think Allman Brothers or the Marshall Tucker Band with a bad attitude. Think Southern Rock reborn with Delta flair. The new single premiered on Americana Highways earlier this week.Drowning your memory in Mississippi moonshineWading in the water pullin’ supper from a trot lineHeard you’re livin’ up in Memphis with a penthouse viewGuess you found another fool to take care of youWell I can’t forgive, much less forgetRemember this story ain’t over yetBut there’s a girl in the mirror who knows the truthAnd karma’s gonna make it’s way back to you (N. Morris Clossman/C. Downs)The song is a collaboration between Nata and late Emmy-winner Cliff Downs, sparked by one of his musical riffs and a late-night true crime series watched by Morris. The lyrics are sharp, targeted and, if not predatory, watchful. The track was recorded at Sienna Studios Nashville, and the production is edgy, with swampy guitars, moody organ – and an in-your-face vocal presentation that is rare and immediate.“Mississippi Moonshine” is the first track American Blonde has recorded as a band. Group members are Nata Morris (lead vocals/acoustic guitarist), Tinka Morris (vocals/drums/percussion), Pete Horne (lead/rhythm guitarist), Zach Dickerson (lead/rhythm guitarist), and Will Garrett (bassist/background vocalist). Lincoln Parish guests on organ.Radio programmers are already weighing in:“American Blonde is back! Hot slide guitar in a Bluesy Southern Rock track that lives up to its name ... just in time for summer.”- Fletcher Brown, WXFL/WLVS (Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL)“Great song ... sizzles as hot as a summer day. Welcome back American Blonde!”- Mike Thomas, KFAV (Warrenton, MO)"Sounds INCREDIBLE and unlike anything else out there. THIS is a HIT!”-Jim Quinton, WPPL-FM (Blue Ridge, GA)ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDEAmerican Blonde is a Mississippi-born band redefining modern Country with a bold fusion of Rock, Soul, and Southern storytelling. Fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka, the group first gained national attention through television appearances, major festival stages, and international touring, including multiple runs across Europe, along with recognition as finalists in the Ryman Auditorium’s artist programs. American Blonde’s lineup reflects that evolution into a full-band identity: Nata Morris (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka Morris (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals). Now entering a new era, American Blonde is working with Grammy-nominated producer Lincoln Parish to craft their most ambitious project to date. With a reputation for high-energy live performances and a rapidly growing national presence, American Blonde is not just returning to the conversation. They are redefining it.Stay Social with American Blonde via Instagram

Mississippi Moonshine lyric video

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