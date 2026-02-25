Cowboy Hardware and Rising Country Star Alex Miller Sign Sponsorship Deal

Cowboy Hardware logo Alex Miller in Cowboy Hardware shirt and vest Credit: Stephen Johnson

Founded in 1995, Cowboy Hardware features clothes for the modern cowboy, rancher, farmer, and Western family

— Grant Gomez, CEO of Cowboy Hardware

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western apparel brand, COWBOY HARDWARE , has partnered with rising Country star Alex Miller for a one-year sponsorship agreement. Grant Gomez, CEO of the clothing label, is enthusiastic about the alliance. “I love his music, his videos on social media ... all of it is outstanding. We are very excited to see what the future holds.” Miller’s fans are already seeing the results of the agreement, as the company is outfitting Alex and his band, The Kentucky Kowboys, with promotional clothing and accessories.“I love this brand,” Miller notes. “The vests and shirts are really well made with lots of detail. They’ve got so many great looks, and I always feel good in their clothes.” In fact, Alex has already been photographed in CH designs for album promo shots and more projects. “I’m just a big fan,” adds Miller.For the clothier, the partnership is an instinctively good fit. “Alex is loyal and true to himself. That is why we chose him,” notes Ransom Gomez, the brand’s Junior Vice President.Keep up with Alex via Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTubeABOUT ALEX MILLERThe 22-year-old 6’ 6” singer/songwriter from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite whose career has moved at warp speed since the American Idol Season 19 run that brought him fame and changed his life in 2021. Alex has released a full album, MILLER TIME (2022), and two EPs: COUNTRY (2023) and MY DADDY’S DAD (2024). His next full-length album and fourth project for Billy Jam Records, MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU, will be released in April. Miller has ruled the Country airwaves and the charts and earned the loyalty of fans from all walks of life. Alex has received the American FFA Degree for Excellence and is an Ambassador for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program. Since his touring days began, Alex has appeared on bills with: Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Tracy Byrd, Alabama, Neal McCoy, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, and Emily Ann Roberts. Miller has performed at State Fairs in Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, plus County Fairs in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Alex has also entertained audiences at the revered Grand Ole Opry, the historic Ryman Auditorium, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.ABOUT COWBOY HARDWARE (CowboyHardware.com)Founded in 1995, Cowboy Hardware is a popular, family-owned Western apparel company based in Phoenix, Arizona that serves the global market. Now celebrating over 30 years in business, Cowboy Hardware features clothes for the modern cowboy, rancher, farmer, and Western family, and is the #1 seller of kids’ Western wear in the industry. They proudly continue to offer stylish designs for everyone, manufacturing a variety of sizing options from six months through adult.

