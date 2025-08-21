TurnKey Tech Staffing Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 for Second Year, Ranks in Top 25% of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

TurnKey Staffing inc5000 awards TurnKey - best tech staffing company

Making the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row is a powerful validation of the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We built TurnKey to solve the hardest challenge in tech today.” — Sterling Lanier, CEO of TurnKey Tech Staffing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Tech Staffing, the leading offshore tech staffing company for Eastern Europe and Latin America, announced that it has once again been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list, securing a spot in the Top 25% of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year that TurnKey has been featured in the Inc. 5000.

With TurnKey’s remarkable 391% three-year growth rate, the Inc. 5000 honor underscores the company’s sustained momentum and ability to meet the surging demand among American tech companies for top-tier software talent across Eastern Europe and Latin America.

The Inc. 5000 list, curated annually by Inc. Magazine, is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful businesses within the economy’s most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial companies.

About TurnKey Tech Staffing

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TurnKey Tech Staffing has fueled its rapid revenue growth through a unique staffing model that makes it easy for innovative startups and tech companies to find, pay, and retain high quality software developers in Eastern Europe and Latin America.

To this end, TurnKey delivers the four most critical cornerstones of offshore hiring success:

We recruit each position from scratch to ensure a perfect cultural and technical fit with the client;

We have a proven talent retention program that cuts developer churn by more than 50% compared to industry norms;

We offer full transparency into developer salaries and service fees so clients maintain direct control of all compensation and promotions;

We provide a best-in-class, hybrid Employer of Record service that combines robust legal protection and operational support with maximum flexibility and efficiency.

With a 96% client satisfaction rate and an AI-driven approach, TurnKey is the best way to find, pay and retain premiere offshore tech talent.

