TurnKey Tech Staffing Unveils a Game-Changing Approach to Employer of Record (EoR) Services for Offshore Tech Staffing

EoR Standard and EoR Performance

New Dual EoR Offering Gives Clients Unmatched Flexibility and Control Over Their Offshore Tech Teams

Clients constantly complain that existing Employer of Record services are one-size-fits-all even though each company is inherently unique.” — Sterling Lanier, CEO of TurnKey Tech Staffing

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Tech Staffing has introduced a new two-tiered Employer of Record (EoR) service designed to give companies greater control over their offshore tech teams. The approach, which includes EoR Standard and EoR Performance, is an innovative solution to EOR services that goes beyond basic coverage of payroll and compliance. TurnKey’s model prioritizes both operational efficiency and long-term workforce stability – a unique combination never before seen in this market.

Employer of Record (EoR) services have become a widely used solution for companies hiring offshore talent, offering a way to manage payroll, compliance, and legal requirements without setting up a foreign entity. However, many businesses find that traditional EoR services fall short when it comes to flexibility, control, and long-term team stability.

One of the biggest challenges companies face with standard EoR platforms is their rigid, inflexible structure. While these services handle payroll and compliance, they often lack the customization needed to align with a company’s culture, retention strategies, and operational priorities. Additionally, offshore teams experience higher turnover rates when EoR providers fail to offer proactive talent management, leaving businesses scrambling to replace key software developers.

Recognizing these gaps, TurnKey Tech Staffing has developed a new dual-model EoR solution that gives companies more control over their offshore teams. The two options — EoR Standard and EoR Performance — allow businesses to choose the level of support that best fits their needs.

> EoR Standard covers the fundamentals: global payroll, legal compliance, intellectual property protection, and streamlined onboarding/offboarding. It provides a hassle-free way to expand offshore teams while ensuring full compliance with local labor laws.

> EoR Performance builds on the Standard model by introducing a structured talent retention program. This includes TurnKey’s Talent Retention Index, monthly engagement check-ins, and quarterly compensation benchmarking to help businesses reduce churn and keep developers motivated.

