TurnKey Tech Staffing Presents New Logo and Name

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Tech Staffing is introducing its new branding, consisting of an updated name and a new visual brand identity. Since the beginning of 2024, new elements of the brand strategy have been gradually introduced, including the new brand name “TurnKey Tech Staffing”*, the domain name turnkeystaffing.com, a new tagline “The #1 Offshore Tech Staffing Firm,” and a new logo.

The new brand strategy highlights the uniqueness and high value of TurnKey’s tech staffing services within the offshore tech staffing and recruitment market. The strategy is centered around the benefits TurnKey offers its clients, including:

- Candidates that represent the Top 3% of programming talent.

- A robust talent retention program that reduces churn by 50% compared to the industry average.

- Teams that can be custom recruited in 30 days or less.

- A best-in-class Employer of Record platform that takes the legal and administrative hassle out of hiring and paying talent in other countries.

- Total price transparency so clients always know exactly what they’re paying for.

The outcome of these benefits is clear: TurnKey enjoys a 96% client satisfaction rate, and 94% of its clients have referred TurnKey to others.

The new logo, first released in the summer of 2024, represents TurnKey’s unique “One Stop Shop” – also known as a “turnkey” – approach to offshore tech staffing. TurnKey provides all the critical steps necessary for finding, hiring, and paying the very best offshore tech talent.

About TurnKey Tech Staffing: TurnKey Tech Staffing is the #1 offshore tech staffing firm, helping clients find, pay, and retain the top 3% of development talent in Eastern Europe and Latin America.

TurnKey is the only company in its category that offers:

- Candidates that are recruited from scratch (versus coming from a “bench” or pre-built database) so our clients always get a perfect cultural and technical fit;

- A comprehensive talent retention program that boosts annual retention rates above 90% (compared to an industry average of 50%);

- Complete transparency about developer salaries and service fees, giving clients full control over developer compensation and promotions;

- A world class Employer of Record platform that handles all the administrative and legal complexities of offshore hiring.

*The company’s shift to the name “TurnKey Tech Staffing” is part of a strategic communication approach. Legally, the company continues to operate as TurnKey Labs, LLC.

