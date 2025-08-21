Mayhew Tools Expands Dominator® Pro Pry Bar Line with New 5-Piece Curved Pry Bar Set with Green Handles

Dominator® 5 Pc. Curved Pry Bar Set Mayhew Tools

Engineered for Unrivaled Durability and Control with Colored Handles for Maximum Organization and Efficiency

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) is pleased to introduce the latest addition to its top-performing Dominatorpro pry bar line, the new Dominator® 5 Pc. Curved Pry Bar Set in green , part number 61366GN. With various sizes provided in the set, they are built for demanding prying and lifting applications. These pry bars offer the strength, comfort, and reliability that both professionals and DIYers expect from Mayhew Tools. The green handles are part of a variety of colored handles offered by Mayhew that allow users added options for organization and efficiency.Forged from hardened and tempered alloy steel, the bar’s shaft runs from the cutting edge through the handle to deliver unmatched durability and prying power, even in tough working conditions. The handle’s capped end reinforces the product's versatility, allowing for striking without causing damage to the handle, while also working as an added shock absorber that reduces hand fatigue during extended use.The patented two-composite handle features an ergonomic design that ensures superior grip and comfort. Perfect for tasks requiring precision and control, the DominatorCurved Pry Bars offer notable performance while prioritizing user safety and ease.Set Specifications:61366GN Set: 38.5” length, 6.91 lbs weightSet sizes include:¼” sq. x 8” Overall Length⅜” sq. x 12” Overall Length⅜” sq. x 17” Overall Length½” sq. x 25” Overall Length½” sq. x 31” Overall LengthThis set is proudly made in the USA, is sold for an MSRP of $213.93, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network.

