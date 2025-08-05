Mayhew Tools Redefines Durability with the All-New 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set

4 Pc Demo Tools Set

The Essential Set for Precision, Power, and Endurance

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set , part number 14050. This new set includes four heavy-duty punches and chisels, all manufactured in the USA with premium craftsmanship to meet the demands of metalworking, woodworking, masonry, and automotive repair.The 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set is expertly designed to provide maximum durability, comfort, and performance. Each tool features a tempered alloy steel shaft that extends through the handle, ensuring exceptional strength and delivering superior power. Featuring the patented DominatorPro handle for optimal control and performance, this ergonomic, two-composite handle offers enhanced grip and comfort for prolonged use, while the capped end allows for striking without handle damage, reducing hand fatigue.The set includes:3/16-inch pin punch1/4-inch pin punch1/4-inch center punch7/16-inch pry chiselBacked by Mayhew’s lifetime warranty, this set is built to withstand the rigors of demanding tasks.Mayhew Tools has been setting the standard for quality and reliability for almost 170 years. The 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set continues this tradition by delivering exceptional value to customers seeking top-tier punches and chisels for a variety of applications. The MSRP is $133.33 for the set. Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Visit mayhew.com for more information.

