NextGen California Comments on the State Assembly’s Cap-and-Trade Reauthorization Proposal

Amid ongoing negotiations, NextGen California details its reaction to the State Assembly’s proposal regarding the future of California’s Cap-and-Trade program

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextGen is encouraged to see the State Assembly Cap-and-Trade Working Group put forward a proposal to reauthorize and strengthen the state’s Cap-and-Trade program. As federal actors unwind decades of environmental progress across the country, now is the time to send a clear market signal that California remains firm in its climate commitments – of which a sound Cap-and-Trade program is an essential component. It is critically important that the Legislature extend and improve the program this year.The Assembly’s proposal takes a strong step towards building greater accountability and integrity into the design of the Cap-and-Trade program. NextGen supports this proposal’s commitment to ensuring the program aligns with California’s 2045 emissions reduction target while returning to an evidence-based approach to making decisions about industry protections. NextGen also commends the Assembly for prioritizing affordability in its proposal, with an updated Climate Credit allocation that will lower household energy costs in the months that utility bills climb the highest.NextGen supports this proposal’s forward progress, and will continue to advocate for the strongest possible Cap-and-Trade program. This includes tightening the program’s approach to the use of offsets as well as providing a clearer directive to implement an emissions containment reserve. We look forward to working with legislative leaders and the Newsom Administration in the coming weeks to advance a more robust and modern Cap-and-Trade program. NextGen California is a nonprofit advocacy organization that breaks down barriers and rebalances power in the State Capitol on behalf of all Californians.

