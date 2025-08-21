Sarcoma Foundation of America to Honor Billy Brimblecom, Jr. with 2025 Courage Award

Sarcoma Foundation of America Billy Brimblecom, Jr.

Billy Brimblecom, Jr., drummer and Steps of Faith Foundation director, receives Courage Award for turning his sarcoma journey into advocacy and hope.

Billy Brimblecom is a remarkable example of courage in action. His strength in overcoming sarcoma, and his determination to help others, perfectly embodies the spirit of the Courage Award. ” — Brandi Felser, CEO of SFA

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is proud to announce that Billy Brimblecom, Jr. will receive the 2025 Courage Award at its 23rd Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala, taking place on September 15, 2025, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.

The Courage Award is presented each year to a sarcoma survivor, patient, caregiver, or advocate who exemplifies strength, resilience, and hope in the face of sarcoma. Brimblecom, a professional drummer, performing artist, and Executive Director of the Steps of Faith Foundation, has turned his personal battle with sarcoma into a powerful platform of support and advocacy for others facing limb loss.

Diagnosed in 2005 with Ewing sarcoma at the age of 28, Brimblecom underwent 13 rounds of chemotherapy and the amputation of his left leg above the knee. Despite this life-altering challenge, he was back on stage within months—refusing to let cancer or amputation end his music career.

In 2013, Brimblecom became the Executive Director of Steps of Faith Foundation, a national nonprofit that helps uninsured and underinsured amputees receive prosthetic limbs. Since then, the organization has raised millions of dollars and helped nearly 2,000 amputees across the country regain mobility and independence. In 2017, he launched Thundergong!, a high-energy benefit concert to raise funds.

"Billy Brimblecom is a remarkable example of courage in action," said Brandi Felser, Chief Executive Officer of SFA. "His strength in overcoming sarcoma, and his determination to help others, perfectly embodies the spirit of the Courage Award. We are honored to recognize his work and his voice on behalf of the sarcoma and amputee communities."

Brimblecom’s story is not only one of survival, but one of impact. Through Steps of Faith, he has transformed a personal hardship into national change, creating hope for thousands and helping people live fuller lives after limb loss.

SFA’s annual Stand Up to Sarcoma gala is the organization’s premier event to raise critical funds for research and patient education, and to celebrate leaders advancing progress against sarcoma. Proceeds from the event support the 2026 cycle of SFA’s grantmaking and advocacy initiatives.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available at: www.curesarcoma.org/gala

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.