USC Alumnus Launches JobSnap to Help Students Take Control of Their Financial Future

Startup Offers Students a Direct, Professional Path to Flexible Income—Launching First at University of South Carolina

JobSnap was created to give students a real way to earn on their terms and build a reputation and income stream that can follow them beyond graduation.” — James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For college students juggling classes, rising living costs, and tight schedules, flexible part-time work is more than a convenience, it’s a necessity. Yet finding short-term, reliable jobs remains a challenge. Traditional job boards are too rigid. Social media posts get buried or ghosted. And big-name gig apps aren’t built with students in mind.Founded by James Albis, a University of South Carolina alumnus and current instructor in USC’s entrepreneurship program, JobSnap is a direct-to-customer platform built to help students easily offer services, connect with local customers, and earn income without lead fees, middlemen, or algorithm games. The app will debut this June, with USC serving as its flagship launch campus.“As someone who walked this campus as a student and now teaches entrepreneurship here, I’ve seen firsthand how hard it can be for students to find flexible, trustworthy gigs,” said Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap. “JobSnap was created to give students a real way to earn on their terms and build a reputation and income stream that can follow them beyond graduation.”Through the platform, students can list services such as tutoring, yardwork, cleaning, pet sitting, photography, and creative freelance work. Each user builds a profile, earns reviews, and connects directly with people in their community. No lead bidding, no cluttered threads, no platform taking a cut of their income. Just a clean, student-first experience.While JobSnap will roll out nationally, USC students are first in line, with access to an exclusive pre-launch waitlist and early opportunities to shape the platform’s evolution.JobSnap is not just a tool. It’s a launchpad for student entrepreneurship, income, and independence.To learn more go to www.hellojobsnap.com , or in Apple Google Play Stores.About JobSnap: JobSnap is the no-lead-fee marketplace built for the modern service provider, gig worker or student looking to make money. Our mission is to empower people to build their brand, grow their business without wasteful ad spending, third-party platforms, or middlemen. Direct customer access, transparent pricing, and a streamlined experience, that’s the JobSnap way.

