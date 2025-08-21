City of Fargo hosts public input meeting for 64th Avenue South, I-29 Interchange

FARGO, N.D. — The City of Fargo will host a public input meeting Thursday, August 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss proposed interchange alternatives at 64th Avenue South and Interstate 29.

The meeting will be held at the Fargo Parks District Sports Center, Alex Stern Family Foundation Room 112 located at 6100 38th Street South in Fargo. The meeting format will be open house with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The project consists of adding ramps to the 64th Avenue overpass to connect to I-29. Alternatives are being studied in the project environmental document.

Representatives from the City of Fargo, NDDOT, and Bolton & Menk, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the Fargo Streets website at https://fargo-nd.civilspace.io/en/projects/interstate-29-64th-avenue-south-interchange

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by September 12, 2025, to Blue Weber, Bolton & Menk, 3168 41st St. S. #2, Fargo, North Dakota 58104 or blue.weber@bolton-menk.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24477 - 64th Avenue Interchange” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.

The City of Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodation, contact City of Fargo ADA Coordinator, Bekki Majerus, at 701-298-6966. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.