NDDOT hosts public input meeting for Highway 2 in Devils Lake

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host a public input meeting Thursday, August 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss improvements to U.S. Highway 2 from Elks Drive to the Hefti Rest Area.

The meeting will be held at High Plains Equipment, 8373 US Highway 2, in Devils Lake. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5 p.m.

The project includes a mill and overlay of Highway 2, intersection realignments, frontage road extensions, turn lane and access improvements, destination lighting, overlay of Hefti Rest Area parking lot, and overlay of specific frontage roads.

Representatives from the NDDOT and Civil Science, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by September 12 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 23110” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Chris Maples, Consultant Project Manager, 222 34th Street West, Williston, ND 58801 or cmaples@civilscience.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.