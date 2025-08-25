Cincinnati Medical Assistant School Brings Career Opportunities to Ohio

Cincinnati Medical Assisting School Concierge Medicine of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Medical Assistant School opens Sept. 2025, offering affordable hands-on training to launch healthcare careers in Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning September 2025, aspiring healthcare professionals in Cincinnati, Ohio have a new allied healthcare option: an accelerated medical assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real medical practice. Conveniently located at 3908 Miami Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227, the school aims to educate aspiring medical assistants on the skills and certification they need to start a successful career in the healthcare field.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in medicine,” said Holly Capuano, Cincinnati Medical Assistant School Program Manager.Ohio’s newest medical assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the healthcare field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in just a few months. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local medical partner practice. They conclude the certification with an externship that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced medical professionals in Cincinnati.The goal is to make hands-on medical assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Cincinnati Medical Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or select from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Cincinnati Medical Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, patient communication, administering medications, and performing laboratory procedures. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining electronic health records, and general office management.“It’s an honor to introduce our new medical assistant program to Cincinnati,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our goal is to make education more inclusive and practical, offering students a direct pathway to success in the healthcare field.”Once students complete their certification through Cincinnati Medical Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of healthcare settings within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.About Cincinnati Medical Assistant SchoolCincinnati Medical Assistant School educates aspiring medical assistants on the skills and certification they need to become healthcare professionals. Upon completing their certification, students are prepared to pursue entry-level positions in hospitals, clinics, and private practices.Cincinnati Medical Assistant School is located at 3908 Miami Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227.About Concierge Medicine of Cincinnati Concierge Medicine of Cincinnati is an internal medicine and women’s health practice committed to advancing exceptional, evidence-based care for men and women across the lifespan. Concierge Medicine of Cincinnati is thrilled to partner with Zollege to train the next generation of medical assistants as part of our mission of ensuring quality healthcare across our region.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and healthcare providers. Each year, they help nearly 8,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

