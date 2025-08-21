ModusLink Waigaoqiao Awarded Platinum Status by Responsible Business Alliance

ModusLink China achieves highest score under the Responsible Business Alliance Validated Assessment Program.

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation is proud to announce that its facility in Waigaoqiao , China has achieved Platinum Recognition under the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Validated Assessment Program (VAP). This is the highest distinction awarded by the RBA, based on a comprehensive third-party audit that evaluates the facility's compliance with the RBA Code of Conduct.The VAP audit is one of the most rigorous assessments in the industry, covering five critical areas: Labor, Health and Safety, Environmental Impact, Ethics, and Management Systems. The ModusLink Waigaoqiao site received a perfect score of 200, with all Priority, Major, and Minor findings fully closed.“This Platinum recognition reaffirms ModusLink’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility, ethical manufacturing, and safe and fair workplace practices,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink. “We are proud of our team at Waigaoqiao for their dedication and excellence in driving responsible operations at every level. This recognition is a testament to ModusLink’s commitment to upholding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices to build an ethical and sustainable supply chain for our clients and partners worldwide.”With this Platinum certification, ModusLink joins a select group of global manufacturers demonstrating leadership in responsible supply chain management.For more information about ModusLink’s sustainability efforts and global operations, please contact:Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.com | +31642925683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX:SPLP), serves the supply chain management markets. ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

