David Kaye Brings Transformers, Clank, and More to Fan Expo Canada 2025

David Kaye will be at Fan Expo Canada 2025 Thursday, Friday AND Sunday! (August 21-24, 2025)

From Transformers to Ratchet & Clank, David Kaye heads to Fan Expo Canada 2025 with exclusive appearances and a live character panel.

TORONTO, CANADA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable experience with David Kaye, the versatile voice actor behind some of the most beloved characters in animation and gaming. He will be appearing at Fan Expo Canada 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 21–24, 2025, offering fans the chance to meet him in person, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and celebrate his legendary career.Fans won’t want to miss David’s dynamic panel on Thursday, August 21, from 4:30 PM to 5:15 PM ET, alongside Nick Apostolides, known for voicing and performing motion capture for Leon S. Kennedy in the Resident Evil remakes and animated series Infinite Darkness. This exciting Q&A brings fan-favorite characters to life right before your eyes, featuring live impressions, behind-the-scenes stories, and interactive moments with the audience.Event Details:Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, CanadaAppearance Days: Thursday, August 21; Friday, August 22; Sunday, August 24Panel: Thursday, August 21, 4:30 PM – 5:15 PM ET with Nick ApostolidesDavid Kaye is famously the only voice actor in the Transformers franchise to portray both the heroic Optimus Prime and the villainous Megatron, showcasing his incredible range. His celebrated roles also include Clank from Ratchet & Clank, Sesshomaru from Inuyasha, Cell from Dragon Ball Z, and Treize Khushrenada from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. He has also brought to life Vandal Savage in Young Justice, Cringer/Battle Cat in the new He-Man series, Vision in Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, Arishem in the Marvel film Eternals, and contributed to the English dubs of Pokémon Horizons: The Series and Ranma ½, voicing characters such as Gibeon, the narrator, and other additional roles.Throughout Fan Expo Canada, David will also be available for meet-and-greets and autograph sessions, offering fans the rare chance to connect with the voice behind some of their favorite characters.Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the artistry, energy, and magic of one of animation and gaming’s most celebrated voices!For more information about David Kaye and his work, visit www.davidkaye.com

