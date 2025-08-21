Death Investigation In Montgomery County

August 21, 2025

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased off of a roadway in Montgomery County last night.

The deceased is identified as Madina Rhine, 36, of McLean, Virginia. Emergency medical service personnel from Montgomery County pronounced Rhine deceased at the scene. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Shortly before 10:20pm last night, Maryland State Troopers from the Rockville Barrack were dispatched to the outer loop of I-495 prior to the American Legion Bridge for a welfare check. Upon their arrival, troopers located an unattended silver Toyota 4Runner on the right shoulder. Moments later, a woman was located, later identified as Rhine, lying unresponsive directly below I-495 along MacArthur Boulevard.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the scene, along with investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division. State Police crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department also responded to assist.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2100. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation remains active.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov