Welcome to Your Watershed, a Free Interactive Science Adventure is Back-to-School Ready!

August 21, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 21, 2025) – Educators heading back to school have access to a free learning resource at their fingertips. Now in its second year, Welcome to Your Watershed is an interactive environmental science platform first published in May 2024 by the Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Public Television (MPT). It’s available for free on MPT’s popular Thinkport educational website.

Designed for elementary and middle school students in grades 3-5 and 6-8, this multimedia collection brings science to life through engaging lessons on the water cycle, the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and the importance of preserving our state’s natural resources. Students will examine how water cycles throughout our planet, identify factors that affect the movement of water, explore the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and recognize the importance of protecting and preserving the natural resources that we all depend on. Supplemental enrichment activities teach students about farming and water. Each resource is accompanied by a detailed Teacher’s Guide and aligns with national and state standards for easy integration into the curriculum.

Teachers, home educators, parents, and students who want to learn more about our Chesapeake Bay can access Welcome to Your Watershed at thinkport.org/watershed.

# # #