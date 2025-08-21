Submit Release
Chief Justice’s Summer Tour Concludes Day Three in Southwest Nebraska

Starting the last day of the tour, justices of the Supreme Court and staff received a tour of the newly renovated Frontier County courthouse in Stockville. Frontier County Clerk Darla Walther walked the group through the new offices and courtroom, along with dual court clerk Traci Loker. In remarks, Chief Justice Funke noted the commitment of the county in renovating the hub of civic activity in Frontier County, and the partnership between counties and the judicial branch that keep courts functioning.

Arriving next in Elwood at the Gosper County courthouse, the tour was greeted by Judge Jeffrey Wightman of the county court and staff. Retired judge Carlton Clark was on hand to showcase the unique architecture and history of the courthouse. Finally, the summer tour made its last stop in Holdrege at the Phelps County courthouse before returning back to Lincoln.

 

Photos:

  1. Frontier County Clerk Darla Walther guides the tour of the newly renovated courthouse.
  2. Retired Judge Carlton Clark discusses the Gosper County courthouse with Judge Jeffrey Wightman (left).
  3. The tour concludes in Phelps County, from left to right: Justice John Freudenberg, Justice William Cassel, Judge Timothy Hoeft, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke, Judge Natalie Nelson-Pacey, Judge Morgan Farquhar, and Justice Jason Bergevin.

