Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Recognizes Judge James Kube

The Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Team recently honored Judge James Kube for his 16 years of dedicated service as a Drug Court Judge. In a heartfelt presentation, the team gifted Judge Kube a framed certificate and a personalized keychain to recognize his unwavering commitment to the program and the community it serves.

Throughout his tenure, Judge Kube consistently demonstrated compassion, strong leadership, and a deep belief in rehabilitation. His guidance has helped transform countless lives, offering individuals the opportunity to find hope and achieve lasting change.

Judge Kube will officially retire on October 31, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of service that has strengthened the community of Northeast Nebraska.