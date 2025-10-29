Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,975 in the last 365 days.

Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Recognizes Judge James Kube

The Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Team recently honored Judge James Kube for his 16 years of dedicated service as a Drug Court Judge. In a heartfelt presentation, the team gifted Judge Kube a framed certificate and a personalized keychain to recognize his unwavering commitment to the program and the community it serves.

Throughout his tenure, Judge Kube consistently demonstrated compassion, strong leadership, and a deep belief in rehabilitation. His guidance has helped transform countless lives, offering individuals the opportunity to find hope and achieve lasting change.

Judge Kube will officially retire on October 31, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of service that has strengthened the community of Northeast Nebraska.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Recognizes Judge James Kube

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more