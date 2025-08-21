Chief Justice Funke’s Summer Tour kicks off in Webster County
Continuing the Supreme Court’s annual tradition of visiting courthouses throughout the state in summer, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke led members of the Court and staff through a tour of southwest Nebraska. The Summer Tour is a unique opportunity for the Supreme Court to have a hands-on look at the daily operations of county and district courts and probation, as well as liaise with county officials, underscoring the working relationships between Nebraska’s counties and Judicial Branch.
Beginning with a tour of the Webster County Courthouse in Red Cloud, the group then moved on to Franklin on the eve of the courthouse’s 100-year anniversary. Chief Justice Funke noted this historic milestone with a proclamation presented to county commissioners. Franklin County Courthouse Celebrates 100 Years of Service.
Continuing to Harlan County, the Court heard from Clerk Magistrate Darcie Porter, who spoke to the logistics of serving as clerk magistrate not only of Harlan County, but also Franklin. Her testament to the role of clerk magistrates who serve more than one county highlights the efficiency of the Judicial Branch, which is ever seeking to optimize resources for the administration of justice and fiscal responsibility.
Departing Franklin, the Court visited the Furnas County courthouse in Beaver City before heading to McCook for the evening. They hosted a reception with area county and district court judges, along with their court and probation staff, to show appreciation for the work of local teams.
Photos:
- Jolene Duffy welcomes the Summer Tour to Webster County.
- District Court Judge Timothy Hoeft shows off the mosaic in the floor of the Harlan County courthouse.
- District Court Judge Patrick Heng and Chief Justice Funke thank staff for their dedicated service.
